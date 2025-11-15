The Spoiler Role the Raiders Are Poised to Play on MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders have defied all expectations through the first 10 weeks of the 2025 NFL season, and not in a good way. They came into the year with hopes of being a feisty team just outside the playoff picture, led by a resurgent offense featuring Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty in the backfield and Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly on the sidelines.
Instead, they've fielded one of the worst attacks in the league en route to an abysmal 2-7 mark. It's not surprising that the NFL world has largely stopped paying attention to what's been going on in Las Vegas, opting instead to trust the Raiders' record to encapsulate their capabilities.
That has resulted in the team’s improvements since the Week 8 bye flying under the radar. Now, there are absolutely no expectations left for Las Vegas. That might be exactly what the Raiders want.
Raiders could spoil Cowboys' postseason aspirations
A cursory glance at the previews and analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Monday Night Football showdown with the Dallas Cowboys would show that the perceptions of these two teams couldn't be further apart. And yet, they're not too far apart in the standings. The Raiders are 13th in the AFC at 2-7, while the Cowboys are 11th in the NFC at 3-5-1.
Both sides will have a glaring weakness in this matchup: Las Vegas with its offense and Dallas with its defense. Geno Smith and company put together a decent showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 after the bye, scoring 29 points and nearly pulling off the overtime upset.
However, they had a pitiful showing against the Denver Broncos in the next game, falling 10-7. The Cowboys tried to address some of their defensive issues by acquiring Quinnen Williams ahead of the trade deadline. NFL.com's panel of editors believes that Dallas, with its newest addition, will take care of business against Las Vegas, with all five siding with the Cowboys, including Ali Bhanpuri, who predicted a 30-23 win for America's Team:
"I think it'll be with a spirited effort, led by the Cowboys' elite passing game. If Dallas' O-line can keep Maxx Crosby in check (as much as that's even possible), I think the team's talented pass catchers will find plenty of YAC opportunities versus a Raiders defense that ranks near the bottom of the league against quick and intermediate passes. And in that scenario, the Raiders' offense isn't currently constructed to match scores."
