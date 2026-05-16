Ashton Jeanty Is Ready to Break Out in 2026

Last season, for Las Vegas Raiders starting running back Ashton Jeanty, it was a season of unknowns. We did not get a true look at what Jeanty was all about. Most of it was not his fault because of the struggles of the offense and having one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.

Jeanty was getting hit in the backfield on most of his carries last season, and still almost had 1,000 yards on the season rushing. He was the leading rusher for all the rookies last season.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Going into next season, it could be a whole different story for Jeanty in his second season. That is because of all the new pieces from teammates and the coaching staff that this team now has. Jeanty is going to be with his new head coach, Klint Kubiak , who loves his running backs.

The running backs are the main pieces for Kubiak's offense. He is going to put Jeanty in the best position to be successful next season, and that could lead him to have a great second season in the NFL.

Ashton Jeanty Is Going to Have a Great Second Season

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders radio analyst Kirk Morrison gave his top 5 players in the NFL that he believes will have a breakout season in 2026. At the top of that list was Jeanty.

"Ashton Jeanty has to be on that list, breakthrough," said Morrison on The Rich Eisen Show. "Remember last season, you cannot take a run at No. 6, which is too high. But all of a sudden, you take Jeremiyah Love at No. 3, oh, that is the best pick. How quickly things change in the NFL. I like Ashton Jeanty on that list."

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Last season, we saw improved sparks on what Jeanty is capable of doing when he is at his best. Now that he will have an improved offense and a coach that is going to be calling plays that he is best at, Jeanty could be the back that carries the Raiders to winning more games than expected next season.

He will be playing behind an offensive line that's significantly better than in his rookie season. Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza should be able to take some pressure off him with their arm, and overall, all signs point to Jeanty having a better second year. If everything goes right, he's an early candidate for the Offensive Player of the Year award.