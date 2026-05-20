Raiders OC Speaks on Helping Kubiak With Offense

One of the biggest things many want to see from this Las Vegas Raiders team next season is improvement on offense. Over the last few seasons, the offense has struggled tremendously to achieve any positive outcomes. A lot of different things affected the offense during that time, and it was just not something that they could continue to do if they wanted to take the right steps moving forward. But this season coming up will be different.

That is because the Raiders will have one of the best offensive play-callers as their head coach. Klint Kubiak is a great coach and could get any offense going with the work he is going to put in, and now that work is for the Silver and Black. Kubiak wants to leave his mark each time the Raiders step on the field, looking to prove he was the right man for the job and that he will be here for a long time. That is the plan he has in place along with the organization.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders OC Ready To Do What It Takes

Kubiak could not improve this offense on his own. That is why he brought a very familiar face to the desert to serve as his offensive coordinator. That is Andrew Janocko . Janocko is now the Raiders' offensive coordinator and will look to help the offense improve and succeed. They are no strangers to each other. They go way back. Most recently, they were both part of the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl win last season.

Janocko served as the Seahawks' quarterbacks coach last season. Kubiak brought him over from Seattle because he knows Janocko will make this offense better, and he will know exactly what Kubiak is looking to do with this offense for the Raiders. He knows veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins as well. Those two worked together when they were part of the Vikings.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (left) shakes hands with head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Supporting Kubiak

"There are some parts that we are still trying to figure out. It all comes down to how we can support Klint in his role as the play caller," said Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko on the " Raiders Podcast Network. " "How can we build around our players, and then what is each person's role in fulfilling that. That is something that none of us takes lightly. We all want to pull our weight, and we build something that puts the players in the best situation to be successful."