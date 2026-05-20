Raiders' Andrew Janocko on Finally Getting Players in Building

The Las Vegas Raiders started their OTAs early this week, and they are going to be important ones. Even though these are done without pads, this is the first time the team has been together. It is always important to make the most of the days you have with a football team, especially when they have new coaches and players going into next season. It is time to get to work and learn more about each other to see how they want to approach success.

The new players will meet the ones who have been here. And all the rookies are getting to know the football that will be played at the NFL level. With all the changes the Raiders have gone through this offseason, they are going to use every day to make sure they are learning and putting the pieces together as well as they can. They want to see the competition among their players and what they will bring out of each other.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders Are Looking To Get Started in the Right Direction

The main focus for the Raiders for the upcoming season is their offense. That is going to take some time to see how they will look next season, but right now, it is all about learning the offense and the players on that side of the ball. A new quarterback will be under center for the first season next season. Now, it is time to create the chemistry that will go a long way for this team next season.

"It has been fun bringing a bunch of voices together. A lot of unfamiliar faces, building familiarity, and then some familiar faces with Kirk," said Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko on the " Raiders Podcast Network ." "The unfamiliar faces with Aidan [O'Connell] and Fernando [Mendoza] . Getting that together has been a lot of fun. Just hearing different ideas."

(EDITORS NOTE: caption correction) Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Resurgence Starts Now

If any team is going to have a successful season, it all starts with making sure you are getting the most out of OTAs and training camp. That is where good teams are made. They make sure they are in the building every day and do everything they can to help their team and teammates be successful. The message is clear for this Raiders team. You want to be here, you are going to have to show it, and then earn your continued time on the field.