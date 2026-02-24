All eyes will be on the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

Where the Raiders Stand

The Raiders will be on the hunt for talent to add to their roster with the 10 draft picks they have. Las Vegas has plenty of roster issues that need to be fixed. The NFL Combine will give the Raiders a chance to get a better look at the players they could potentially add in the draft.

However, Las Vegas could add even more draft picks in a potential Maxx Crosby trade. Rumors have circled Crosby and the team for weeks, as the star defensive end is reportedly unhappy in Las Vegas.

As Crosby likely aims to play for a team currently in playoff contention, Raiders General Manager John Spytek reminded Crosby and others of how quickly things can turn around for teams in the National Football League, especially those with the number of picks and cap space Las Vegas has.

Just this season, several teams that won fewer than six games last season have made the playoffs. This includes the New England Patriots, who played in the Super Bowl. With a new coaching staff, and many other resources, Las Vegas could have a quicker turnaround than appears possible right now.

"I think we're going to build this team the right way, and this league is littered with examples of teams that went from a top five pick to the NFC Championship, the Super Bowl. We've seen it the last couple years," Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

"I mean, the Patriots won four games last year, and they were in the big game. The year before, the [Washington] Commanders picked second and were in the NFC Championship game. So, we're going to build it the right way, and we'll see what comes."

Still, when asked whether there were any untradable players on the roster, Spytek made it clear where the Raiders stood regarding other teams interested in striking a deal for Crosby. As Las Vegas begins rebuilding its roster from the ground up, additional money and draft picks undoubtedly help.

"We're always listening, man,” Spytek said.

From a potential Crosby trade to finding their quarterback of the future, the next few weeks will be very interesting for the Silver and Black. What happens between Crosby and the Raiders' front office will have league-wide repercussions. However, Spytek still left room for a potential reunion.

"I am," Spytek responded when asked if he is confident Crosby will remain in Las Vegas. "Maxx [Crosby] and I have a great relationship. He's in the building every day getting healthy right now. We talk on the phone. We text. So, I have a great relationship with Maxx."

