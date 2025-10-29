Why Former Elite Prospect Would Make Sense For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line has struggled so far this season. That has not helped the offense in any capacity. That was one major question for the Silver and Black coming into the season, and now it looks like they will have holes to fill soon. It could turn into something that is bigger the longer they wait to address it.
The Raiders front office to the coaching staff know that it all starts with the offensive line. To have a successful offense, they need to have an offensive line that is good for the running game and the passing game. It has not been good in either of those two areas this season. Something will have to change soon if the Raiders cannot get it going.
There is still a whole other half of the season to be played, and the Raiders' offensive line will get the chance to get better during that time. If they do not, the Raiders could be looking at a whole new offensive line next season. That is something the Raiders did not want to do because of the chemistry these players are building with one another, but if they cannot show that they are getting better, something has to be done. Cannot keep going forward without showing progress.
Big Time Offensive Lineman
Matt Bowen of ESPN had one way that the Raiders could address the offensive line issues at the NFL trade deadline. One big time offensive lineman could be on the trade block, and the Raiders are a team that will best fit that player. Bowen said that New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal's best fit is the Silver and Black.
"This feels like an ideal time to deal away Neal, the No. 7 pick in 2022 who has been inactive all season. The Giants' starting offensive line finally feels settled, which would make parting with Neal easier, even if for just a late-round pick swap. Teams are always looking for offensive line help.," ESPN said.
"Neal had a pass block win rate of only 83% over his first three campaigns with the Giants, and he missed a total of 20 games during that time span. Still, teams could be willing to take a chance on Neal as a reclamation project due to his traits as a top-10 draft pick."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders and their OL.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders and their OL.