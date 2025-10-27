Summing Up the Raiders' Massive Struggles
The Las Vegas Raiders have not been a good team to watch this season. They have been struggling as of late, and it is not looking good for head coach Pete Carroll in his first season with the Silver and Black.
Carroll, coming into the season, had high standards about what the Raiders were going to look like and how they wanted to play this season. That has not happened at all this season. The Raiders seem to have no identity on the offensive side of the ball,
Coming into the season, many expected the Raiders to be a run-heavym heavy to, especially because they drafted top college running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Carroll put Jeanty on a snap count in the first few weeks of the season. That quickly changed, and Jeanty has been getting more carries and showing that he can be a workhorse for this team. Last week, it was not a good showing at all by the Raiders, and Jeanty did not even get his touches.
In the game against the Chiefs, the game plan was to run the ball they went away from that right away and really never got the run game going. That was something surprising to see because that is the only change this team had in controlling something in that game. The Raiders went on to get shut out last week, 31-0, and it was another embarrassing loss for the franchise on the road
Heading into Week 8, the Raiders are on a bye and looking to get back on track before their next contest.
ESPN dropped their latest Power Rankings and have the Raiders slated in at No.29.
Week 7 result: Lost to the Chiefs 31-0
Week 7 ranking: 26
Unsung nonstarter/role player: DT Jonah Laulu
"Laulu has made significant strides in his second season with the Raiders. The seventh-round pick is tied for a team-high four sacks, with 14 pressures and six quarterback hits. Laulu also has four run stuffs, while the defense has given up 3.1 rushing yards per attempt when he's on the field. "He's playing great football," coach Pete Carroll said. "It's not just size, weight, speed thing. It's his heart, the intensity that he plays with, the technique you saw, great pass rushes over the last couple weeks where he's winning one-on-ones, and he's doing a tremendous job."
