Key Reason Why Trey Zuhn Was Draft Steal for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders talked all offseason about how they wanted to improve their offensive line going into next year. Well, they have taken care of business, and they could be looking to add more pieces to it.

The franchise brought in offensive linemen in free agency, and now they have added one of the best in the 2026 NFL Draft class. That offensive lineman is center/guard Trey Zuhn III out of Texas A&M.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zuhn was taken by the Raiders in the third round this past weekend. It was a surprise because a player of his caliber should have gone in the second round at least. It was done as part of a move by General Manager John Spytek to acquire the other third-round pick used on Zuhn.

Spytek wanted to make sure he brought in an offensive lineman who would help this team now and in the future. That shows how important the offensive line is to the Silver and Black.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Raiders Beef Up OL in Draft with One of the Best

Head coach Klint Kubiak and Spytek are on the same page about how they want to build this team. They have made it clear that it starts up front with the offensive line. When you do not have a good offensive line, it is hard to be successful on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders know how that felt last season.

They struggled upfront, and that led to their offense having trouble. That is why the Raiders have made the moves they did this offseason and in drafting Zuhn. Zuhn received a pass-blocking grade of 96.8 in 2025 by PFF.

Trey Zuhn III: 96.8 pass blocking grade in 2025



5.2 points higher than the next closest offensive lineman in the draft pic.twitter.com/vwefL4xqjM — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 21, 2026

Zuhn was a great starter for the Aggies last season and had a great college career. In this ERA of NIL and the transfer portal that has been going on in college football, Zuhn was a four-year starter at Texas A&M. That is something you do not see a lot of, and that is a good sign for the Silver and Black. The Raiders are getting a good one.

Zuhn is not only a center but also could play at the guard position on either side. That is something the Raiders could use for depth. You never could have too many offensive linemen. Zuhn brings a lot of experience to the offensive line, which the Raiders value. Zuhn was named to the First Team All-SEC last season.

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) and the offense runs onto the field in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images