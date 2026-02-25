Nuanced Take on Raiders Prospect Mendoza Might Be Most Important One Yet

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The expectation is that they will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with that pick, and a midseason surge from the Hoosiers' star solidified that, especially with his Heisman Trophy and national championship victories.

There has been much speculation about Mendoza as a quarterback prospect, with many comparing him to high-level prospects who have entered the league in recent years.

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt recently went on ‘The Herd’ with Colin Cowherd to discuss where he feels Mendoza lines up with some of the best quarterback prospects.

Joel Klatt's Fernando Mendoza take

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterbacks and brothers Alberto Mendoza (16) and Fernando Mendoza (15) warm up before the second half of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

“Does he translate regardless of fit?” Klatt asked. “I think it’s incredibly difficult to find those players. The last guy that I can remember was Andrew Luck. Take him, and you’ll be fine. And that was the case. Mendoza doesn’t quite cross that line, which is fine.”

Klatt highlighted one specific trait that Mendoza has that has allowed him to be successful at the college level, and invoked a major name to make the point.

“I think that fit still matters, but even Patrick Mahomes, and every quarterback that has to go and win a Super Bowl and win big playoff games has to own the game from the pocket,” said Klatt.

While Klatt doesn’t want to slap the ‘generational’ label on Mendoza just yet, he does like what he sees from him as a quarterback prospect and foresees prosperity for him at the professional level.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“You have to do that in the National Football League. When you look at Mendoza and his best performances and his most clutch performances, what was he doing? Making huge throws from the pocket. I think the guy is, I don’t want to say ‘can’t miss,’ but I think he’s absolutely going to succeed in the National Football League.”

Mendoza led the Hoosiers to the program’s only national title, coming to Bloomington from California. He threw 41 touchdowns and only six interceptions in an undefeated season.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses for photos with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Klatt offered a measured take on not anointing quarterbacks as the next great prospects to enter the league, but said that Mendoza has the traits that successful quarterbacks bring to the NFL.

Oftentimes, media narratives get too carried away in building up QB prospects and are too quick to tear them down when they don’t meet those expectations. Klatt was nuanced in his answer.

Mendoza speaks to the media on Friday morning, and we will be sure to bring you everything he says.

