Raiders' Offense Must Make This Adjustment Without Bowers

The Las Vegas Raiders offense will look different once again heading into the last two games of the season. In Week 17, the Raiders will play host to the New York Giants of the NFC East.

This game is going to get a lot of views, not because these two teams are good but because of how bad they have been all season and the fact that the loser will have the No. 1 overall pick going into the final game of the season in Week 18. It is going to look different for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders offense will be without its top weapon in star tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers was placed on Injury Reserve earlier this week.

Bowers is the Raiders' top target and the best one this team has had this season. Bowers has been dealing with a knee injury for most of the season. And it all started in week one of the regular season. Bowers was also just named to the AFC Pro Bowl team. That is a huge accomplishment and one that is not easy for any player to do in his first two seasons.

Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Offense without Bowers

The Raiders will now turn to backup tight end Michael Mayer to get the starts in place of Bowers. Mayer is a good tight end all around, and now he will be used more. He could get open, block, and do a lot of similar things like Bowers. I

t will also be an adjustment for quarterback Geno Smith once again. He will be without Bowers once again. This will give guys who have not gotten a lot of playing time in the past. The Raiders will go to their core, looking to end their losing streak.

The Raiders got the run game going in their last game. That is something they will look to do once again this week and in the last game. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty's role will increase. He will likely get more carries and show what he can do once again.

The run game needs to be good for the offense can play balanced. The run game also opens up the passing game. We saw the recipe for success last week, and the Raiders will look to do that once again.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It is going to be good to see what Raiders coach Greg Olson does with the offense this week. With Bowers gone, who will be his go-to player?

