Raiders Officially Sign Several Rookies — What it Means

When the decision was made to draft Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall, the Las Vegas Raiders knew that his protection needed to be stout. The team's newest franchise quarterback has a veteran center in Tyler Linderbaum, who was signed in free agency to a record-breaking contract. Now, they have signed another offensive lineman to protect Mendoza.

On Thursday, the Raiders announced they had signed third-round draft selection and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III to a four-year standard rookie contract.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is a routine move for General Manager John Spytek, as the First Team All-SEC tackle and co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, awarded to the top SEC offensive lineman, is locked in for the next several seasons as he begins his new journey in the NFL.

What Signing Zuhn Means for the Raiders

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23 at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Sometimes, first-year players can take most of the summer working on their rookie contract, especially the language within the deal that is rarely, if ever, disclosed to the public. There have been instances in the past when even third-round picks have taken their time. Yet in this instance, the Raiders and Zuhn wasted no time, as the two sides reached an agreement a week after the NFL Draft.

No drama, no holdouts, no controversy of any kind: Zuhn, for all intents and purposes, said, "Let's go play some ball." That's basically what this quick agreement is. As for the general purpose of the signing, Zuhn becomes a rookie in competition for significant playing time along the offensive line.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn (OL57) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

While he was drafted as a center, Zuhn will likely play guard and some swing tackle if he doesn't start immediately. He is a versatile athlete who can play any of the five offensive line positions. Zuhn started 50 of his 54 games played throughout his collegiate career and was a cornerstone for Texas A&M's offensive line for the past few years.

The versatility, athleticism, and football intelligence are incredibly valuable to the Raiders' offensive line. Zuhn was impressive to watch at Texas A&M, and if he had been drafted anywhere else with a need at center, he likely would have started at that spot. His limited flashes showed a player who could be a Day 1 starter in the middle of the offensive front.

What's Next After Signing Zuhn to Rookie Deal

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Zuhn will now compete for the starting left or right guard spots during training camp. Spytek did a swell job adding talents across the Raiders' rookie class who can compete for playing time right away. Zuhn can be one of the standouts from this first-year group over the coming seasons.

In other news, Spytek also signed a majority of the draft class to rookie deals, including second-round defensive back Treydan Stukes, fourth-round running back Mike Washington Jr, fifth-round safety Dalton Johnson, fifth-round cornerback Hezekiah Masses, sixth-round wide receiver Malik Benson, and seventh-round defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland. Mendoza and fourth-round cornerback Jermod McCoy remain unsigned.

Raiders UDFAs Signed

QB Jacob Clark - Missouri State

Tyler Duzansky - LS - Penn State

Roman Hemby - RB - Indiana

Isaiah Jatta - T - BYU

Devin Lafayette - S - Troy

Matt Lauter - TE - Boise State

Kansei Matsuzawa - K - Hawaii

Caleb Offord - CB - Kennesaw State

Justin Pickett - G - Duke

Chase Roberts - WR - BYU

Corey Rucker - WR - Arkansas State

Cian Slone - DE - NC State

Gary Smith III - DT - UCLA

Xavian Sorey Jr. - LB - Arkansas

Chris Thomas - LB - Maine

Tanner Wall - S - BYU

EJ Williams Jr. - WR - Indiana