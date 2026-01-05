What We Learned from the Raiders' Win Over the Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders' woeful season finally came to an end. The season trended downward as soon as Brock Bowers was hurt in the first game of the season. Things never changed for the Raiders, as their season took a complete nosedive that will have a lasting impact on the organization.

When the Raiders woke up on Sunday, they knew they needed to lose against the Kansas City Chiefs to secure the top pick in the draft. Yet the New York Giants' win just as the Raiders kicked off eliminated all doubt, and the Raiders' results on Sunday had no impact on their draft positioning.

Raiders' Finale

Michael Baca of NFL.com analyzed the takeaways from every game during Week 18. Baca noted how the Giants' win took any pressure off the Raiders to lose on Sunday. With the No. 1 pick secured before the game, Daniel Carlson's career-long field goal was a breath of fresh air to end the season.

Las Vegas now heads into the offseason with several questions that must be answered, most notably, the future of Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll with the team. This season was supposed to be an improvement. However, it was anything but that. Las Vegas has a vital offseason ahead.

"Clinching the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft before kickoff, Las Vegas ended its 10-game losing streak with four field goals and a safety — a result that could only come to fruition with great defensive play and a trustworthy kicker. After the Raiders somehow found themselves down after allowing two field goals within minutes late in the fourth quarter,gained 26 yards off two completions to get the ball to midfield," Baca said.

"That was enough for, who nailed a 60-yarder with plenty of room to spare. He was a perfect 4 for 4 on field goals in a game that didn't involve a touchdown.

O'Connell, who entered the game in the second quarter, moved the offense far better than the starter but ended with a 45.5 completion percentage.impressively eked out 87 rushing yards behind a limited offensive line, falling 25 yards short of 1,000 to conclude his rookie season. It was a rough one, but Las Vegas ended its season victorious and is now on the clock until April."

