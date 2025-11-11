What an Offseason Revamp of Raiders' Defense Would Look Like
The way the 2025 NFL season has been going for the Las Vegas Raiders, it is time to turn the page and start getting ready for the 2026 season.
Many people, and especially Raiders Nation, have done that, and are thinking about the 2026 offseason. The Raiders have a 2-7 record so far this season, and things are not looking good for the Silver and Black as they look going into Week 11 of this season.
The Raiders have not been playing good football as a unit all season. When the Raiders made all the changes this offseason with bringing in head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, it felt like the Raiders were going to do a lot of good things this season. That has been far from the case for this team this season. They have not been good, and that is the biggest problem, especially when you are not winning games.
Raiders Latest Mock Draft on the Defensive Side
With the Raiders losing a lot of games this season, that means they will have another high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But what will the Raiders do in the early to middle rounds of the draft? That is when the real work comes into play with the scouting reports and what players are the ones that can give you good play early in their career.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network gave the latest second and third round picks for the Raiders, and he has them taking two defensive players to beef up the defense next season.
39) Las Vegas Raiders
"A 6’6″, 325-pound interior lineman with more pass-rush juice than expected for a player his size, Caleb Banks has a very high ceiling at the NFL level. He’s powerful and disruptive, only falling into Round 2 due to a foot injury."
70) Las Vegas Raiders
"Last season, Domani Jackson was one of the best run-defending cornerbacks in college football. He’s physical in man coverage with good route-recognition instincts, and while his ball production has dipped in 2025, there’s still solid tape to be found."
