The Serious Question Raiders New Regime Must Ask Itself
There is a disconnection with the Las Vegas Raiders once again this season. After the Raiders brought in head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, and veteran quarterback Geno Smith, they expected to have things going in the right direction.
That has been far from where they wanted to be. The Raiders are having another horrible season, and it is not looking good for this new regime in their first season in Las Vegas.
The Raiders have been playing inconsistent football all season long, and there has been little to no improvement on the offensive side of the ball. Kelly is the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL, and when you are getting paid like a head coach, you are expected to be better than what Kelly has been this season. The same goes for Smith, who got an extension from the Raiders after they traded for him this past offseason.
Who is to Blame for Raiders Struggles?
"I just wonder how the coaching staff will change after this season," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports. "And there has been some talk, and I do not know what is accurate or not. Tom Brady is not going to text me and tell me ... If Chip Kelly is a Brady guy, I do not know how this plays out at the end of the season ... I just do not know where this is going for the Raiders. I wonder what Tom Brady thinks.
"I know this Mark Davis knows he does not know about football. He knows he needs someone to tell him what he needs to do. And I think Tom Brady is going to be the guy that goes to Mark Davis and says We need this, we need that. And one of the things that Brady might say is, 'Hey we tried it with Pete, we need someone else."
"Pete Carroll could have been taking a passive-aggressive swipe at Chip Kelly. But I feel like it is not sustainable between the two of them."
