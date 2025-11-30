Why Raiders' Pete Carroll is on the Hot Seat

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season that they envisioned when they made all the changes around this organization this past offseason. The biggest one was bringing in a new regime headline by hiring head coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll was brought in to start the turnaround for this franchise that has not been going in the right direction in a long time.

Carroll has not been able to start the turnaround this season, and now he is facing the hot seat. Game by game, the Raiders are looking like a team that has gotten worse. There has been little to no improvement for this team all season long, a lot of questions are being asked that have not been answered yet this season.

Carroll has fired two coordinators already this season. Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. This is the first time in his long coaching career that Carroll has let go of coordinators during the season.

There are now many questions about this Raiders team, and especially their offense. The one question everyone is trying to get an answer to is whether this offense was really the Chip Kelly offense or if it is more run-the-way Carroll has done things throughout his coaching career.

Pete Carroll on Hot Seat

"You want to talk about offense dysfunction, let us talk about the Las Vegas Raiders," said NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "They are playing the Los Angeles Chargers today with interim offensive coordinator Greg Olson now calling the plays. As we know, Chip Kelly was fired after last week's debacle. The second coordinator that Pete Carroll has fired this season. Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

"Talked to people who know this offense so well, played against it. They do not believe that it was Chip Kelly's offense. They believed it was Pete Carroll's offense. Specifically, the Pete Carroll offense from Seattle in 2023. If Chip Kelly got to do this again, he would not have taken this job. What does this all mean?"

"It means the win now coach in Las Vegas is not done. Very much not winning at all. It puts Pete Carroll on the hot seat in what has been a difficult season in Las Vegas."

Everything is on the table for the Silver and Black at the end of this season. Another huge change at the head coaching position is something that owner Mark Davis does want to do but may have to.

