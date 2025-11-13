One Big Swing the Raiders Must Consider
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled all season, whether they'd like to admit it or not. With how conservative this team was at the trade deadline, Pete Carroll must believe there's something this season worth saving.
Their 2025 draft class has been wildly inconsistent, no more personified by Ashton Jeanty, their first-round pick. It's now been two seasons where their high draft pick has gone towards an offensive weapon, and their offense still hasn't improved. It's time they made a change and pivoted to any of the other teams' needs next season.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he created his own 2026 NFL mock draft after the results of Week 10 in the NFL. For the Raiders, their losing record will net them a high draft pick, which Edwards predicts will be used to help out their defensive line by selecting Peter Woods out of Clemson University.
"Las Vegas is a team in transition, whether or not it has the self-awareness to admit it. There are needs all over the roster, with the defense standing out as especially problematic. Peter Woods hasn't lived up to expectations this season, but Clemson as a whole has been disappointing. Once he gets to the NFL, Woods could still grow into the best version of himself", said Edwards.
The third-year defensive tackle hasn't lived up to the expectations set for him before the season, but he's still been able to show teams why they should take a chance on him in his film. At 6' 3", 315 lbs, it won't take the Raiders much to take a chance on him, as their defense could use all the help it can get.
They've been desperately trying to get Maxx Crosby a running mate along the defensive line, and Woods is a perfect candidate for that. Instead of pairing Crosby up with another edge rusher, giving him a stout defender up the middle of the line makes it harder for teams to run the ball against them, which makes their defense overall better.
Woods only has 2 sacks so far this season, as well as 1 pass blocked as well and 79 total tackles. Interestingly enough, he also has 2 rushing touchdowns. I don't know if Carroll will be the Raiders' head coach for much longer, but investing in Woods long-term will make the team better for the next head coach that comes along.
