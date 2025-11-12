Raiders Today

The Reality the Raiders Have To Face

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled mightily throughout the 2025 season. They have to come to terms with their decisions, and here's how.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of problems in 2025. From top to bottom, this team has very little going for it, other than a high pick in the 2026 NFL draft. The Raiders did everything they could in the offseason to get better, and yet, they're somehow worse than they were a season ago.

Geno Smith has been unable to outplay the likes of Desmond Ridder, Aidan O'Connell, and Gardner Minshew II. Not only is he playing worse than all of the quarterbacks the Raiders had last season, but he's doing so while also taking up 40 million dollars in cap space for the Raiders.

Trouble in Sin City

Geno Smith
Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) attempts a pass in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin wrote an article talking about the head coaches most likely to get fired next after Brian Daboll was fired from the New York Giants. Pete Carroll finds himself at the top of the list, with nobody to blame but himself.

"Las Vegas thought it was buying long-awaited stability when it poached Carroll from quasi-retirement this offseason, pairing the former Super Bowl champion with fellow big names in minority owner Tom Brady and ex-Seattle Seahawks breakout Geno Smith. Instead, Carroll's short-sighted approach has left the Raiders looking like his age (74)", said Benjamin.

Pete Carroll
Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As bad as Smith has been playing, it reflects worse on the man who traded for him. Carroll's time as the head coach of the Silver and Black has been frustrating and confusing, with him racking up embarrassing loss after embarrassing loss.

If it were any other head coach, the Raiders would've entertained the idea of firing him long ago. Due to his resume and pedigree as a head coach in the NFL, he gets the benefit of the doubt, but it's time for the Raiders to remove the veil of past glory and look at Carroll for what he truly is.

Pete Carroll
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Carroll is not the long-term answer at head coach for the Raiders. All of the decisions he's signed off on as a head coach have blown up in the faces of the Raiders organization, and he isn't helping the Raiders win. His unwillingness to shake things up is holding back what could've been an exciting Raiders season.

"He didn't necessarily inherit a world-beating lineup, but his commitment to aging familiar faces alongside maligned coordinator Chip Kelly could convince Brady, principal owner Mark Davis and Co. to make a quick pivot to longer-term leadership. Remember, current Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson was reportedly the apple of Brady's eye last offseason; don't be stunned if another search for the "next big thing" comes soon".

Pete Carroll
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll (right) talks with owner Mark Davis against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carroll's first season as the Raiders' head coach doesn't inspire much confidence for Mark Davis and the Raiders organization. If there's a better candidate on the market, why stand beside the man not increasing your chances to win?

The Raiders' issues stem from the top, and the only way they're going to make any forward progress is by cutting ties with Carroll and all the coaching staff he brought with him, including offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Chip Kelly
Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A majority of the Raiders' moves in the offseason focused on improving their league-worst run offense of 2024. Carroll saw the success Kelly had in college and decided to ignore his mediocre track record in the NFL and take the gamble that he could translate it to the NFL.

Kelly's play-calling is dubious at best, and Raider Nation has to endure Ashton Jeanty getting carries as if he were a fourth-round running back, all because of Carroll. The Raiders made a mistake in hiring him, and it's time that they own up to it. They've held on to him this long, so I expect him to stay the full season, but he shouldn't be their head coach to start the 2026 season.

Pete Carroll
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

