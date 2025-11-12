The Reality the Raiders Have To Face
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of problems in 2025. From top to bottom, this team has very little going for it, other than a high pick in the 2026 NFL draft. The Raiders did everything they could in the offseason to get better, and yet, they're somehow worse than they were a season ago.
Geno Smith has been unable to outplay the likes of Desmond Ridder, Aidan O'Connell, and Gardner Minshew II. Not only is he playing worse than all of the quarterbacks the Raiders had last season, but he's doing so while also taking up 40 million dollars in cap space for the Raiders.
Trouble in Sin City
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin wrote an article talking about the head coaches most likely to get fired next after Brian Daboll was fired from the New York Giants. Pete Carroll finds himself at the top of the list, with nobody to blame but himself.
"Las Vegas thought it was buying long-awaited stability when it poached Carroll from quasi-retirement this offseason, pairing the former Super Bowl champion with fellow big names in minority owner Tom Brady and ex-Seattle Seahawks breakout Geno Smith. Instead, Carroll's short-sighted approach has left the Raiders looking like his age (74)", said Benjamin.
As bad as Smith has been playing, it reflects worse on the man who traded for him. Carroll's time as the head coach of the Silver and Black has been frustrating and confusing, with him racking up embarrassing loss after embarrassing loss.
If it were any other head coach, the Raiders would've entertained the idea of firing him long ago. Due to his resume and pedigree as a head coach in the NFL, he gets the benefit of the doubt, but it's time for the Raiders to remove the veil of past glory and look at Carroll for what he truly is.
Carroll is not the long-term answer at head coach for the Raiders. All of the decisions he's signed off on as a head coach have blown up in the faces of the Raiders organization, and he isn't helping the Raiders win. His unwillingness to shake things up is holding back what could've been an exciting Raiders season.
"He didn't necessarily inherit a world-beating lineup, but his commitment to aging familiar faces alongside maligned coordinator Chip Kelly could convince Brady, principal owner Mark Davis and Co. to make a quick pivot to longer-term leadership. Remember, current Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson was reportedly the apple of Brady's eye last offseason; don't be stunned if another search for the "next big thing" comes soon".
Carroll's first season as the Raiders' head coach doesn't inspire much confidence for Mark Davis and the Raiders organization. If there's a better candidate on the market, why stand beside the man not increasing your chances to win?
The Raiders' issues stem from the top, and the only way they're going to make any forward progress is by cutting ties with Carroll and all the coaching staff he brought with him, including offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
A majority of the Raiders' moves in the offseason focused on improving their league-worst run offense of 2024. Carroll saw the success Kelly had in college and decided to ignore his mediocre track record in the NFL and take the gamble that he could translate it to the NFL.
Kelly's play-calling is dubious at best, and Raider Nation has to endure Ashton Jeanty getting carries as if he were a fourth-round running back, all because of Carroll. The Raiders made a mistake in hiring him, and it's time that they own up to it. They've held on to him this long, so I expect him to stay the full season, but he shouldn't be their head coach to start the 2026 season.
