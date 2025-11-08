Why Ashton Jeanty's Slow Rookie Season Is Becoming Increasingly Concerning
The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Denver Broncos in week 10, which pushes their last win against this team further back to two seasons ago. This Thursday Night Football matchup was a slog to watch and a slog to go through, as neither team could generate any offense.
After coming off a performance where they looked good all game long against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Raiders' offense came crashing down to Earth and blew up in spectacular fashion. Last week, Geno Smith threw for four touchdowns and one interception. This week, he threw one interception once again, but no touchdowns.
Rookie Problems
The Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty sixth overall so that he could generate offense for the league's worst rushing team last season. They used their high draft pick on an offensive playmaker so he could revolutionize their offense under Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly.
Those were the intentions behind their selection, and midway through the season, their pick has only aged worse and worse. I would say I've been on Jeanty's side since day one, and I've been understanding that he's playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. His job isn't easy already, and the Raiders aren't making it any easier. However, they drafted him to be a difference maker, and things haven't been different.
It was this play that began to change things in my mind about Jeanty. I don't doubt his potential and talent, and nobody could take away what he did at Boise State, but he has not been able to adjust to the NFL in a meaningful way.
There's still plenty of time before his rookie season is over, but I leave you with this. If the Raiders were able to do it all over again, and they're on the clock for the sixth overall pick, knowing what they know now, do they still draft Jeanty? I would argue that they wouldn't, and that's concerning for the sixth overall pick.
