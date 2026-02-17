One Experienced Veteran Raiders Should Consider Adding

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball. That is the unit that does not have much to show for when it comes to having building blocks for the new regime. The Raiders have those building blocks on offense, but not defense.

The only player right now they have on the defensive side of the ball that is the best in the NFL is Maxx Crosby. The rest of the positions on defense are going to be unknown for the Raiders until the start of free agency.

The Raiders want to be better next season, which means that the defense is going to have to play better than it has over the last few seasons. The Raiders need to make sure they bring in the right players who will fit the new scheme of defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.

Leonard has done a great job with the Raiders' defensive line over the last few seasons, and now he is going to look to improve the middle and back end of the defense, starting next season.

The Raiders will be the team to watch out for in free agency. They are going to be the team that goes after the players they believe could come in and help this team get better now and win games next season. They have the cap space to do it, and do not be surprised by how aggressive head coach Klint Kubiak and Leonard are with the defensive side of the ball. There are plenty of good players out there, and the Raiders will do their best to bring them in.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports gave his top 100 free agents this offseason, and there was one interesting name that the Raiders could go after that will bring a lot of veteran leadership to the defensive side of the ball. Auman also predicts that the Raiders are going to be interested in this player.

100. Von Miller, edge rusher, Commanders

Miller, 36, managed to lead Washington with nine sacks in 2025 while playing rotational snaps on an affordable $6 million deal. Can he do it again for Year 16? Of course, he can. He's the NFL's active career sack leader with 138.5, a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he's playing for a fraction of what he cost a few years ago. He played in his heyday for Gary Kubiak in Denver, so could he finish his career with Klint in Las Vegas?

