1 Free Agent Edge Rusher That Could Help the Raiders' Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders spent this past weekend getting the coaching staff in order. After they got their new head coach, Klint Kubiak, they needed to bring in a good coaching staff that they believed in and would help them go forward in rebuilding the Silver and Black.

A huge storyline for the Raiders this past weekend was promoting Rob Leonard to take over the Raiders' defense and be the defensive coordinator. That was a good move for the Raiders.

Leonard has been with this team for the last few seasons, and he has made a great impression on the front office. That was one of the major reasons they promoted him. Leonard knows this defense well, and the chemistry he has with the players is great.

Now, for Leonard, he is going to have to look at a lot of different ways to rebuild this defense. The Raiders' defense has a lot of holes on this defense. Leonard is going to find the players that best fit his scheme.

For the Raiders, they want to build the trenches. That includes the defensive line. For the Raiders' defensive line, outside of star pass rusher Maxx Crosby , there are a lot of questions about who the Raiders are going to have at defensive tackle and defensive end opposite side of Crosby. Leonard could find another good edge rusher in free agency, and the Raiders could decide to go that route this offseason.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports released his top 100 free agents this offseason, and there is an edge rusher he predicts will sign with the Raiders.

35. Boye Mafe, edge rusher, Seahawks

Mafe, 27, has seen his sack totals go down sharply in the last two years, from nine in 2023 to six in 2024 and just two in 2025. Seattle's defense was outstanding, giving up the fewest points in the league, and Mafe is an undervalued part of that front.

ESPN has a "pass rush win rate" statistic, and Mafe had the eighth-best pass rush win rate in the NFL, just two spots below the Browns' Myles Garrett. Seattle has plenty of cap space to bring him back, but if it doesn't, keep an eye on the Raiders, who are hiring Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Mafe would give the Raiders that other pass rusher, whom they have been looking for to help Crosby. Those two will give opposing offenses a lot of trouble, and this is a signing that will be huge for the Raiders.

