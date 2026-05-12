One Raiders Game Every NFL Fan Will Have Eyes On

Going into every new season, there are always a few games you look at and say, 'That's one game I am going to circle because I want to watch it.'

For the Las Vegas Raiders, one of those games is against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFL season . The Raiders and Rams have a rivalry because the Raiders used to play in Los Angeles, and both fan bases still talk about which team is really the team for Los Angeles. But for this game, it is a little different than that.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the non-Raiders and Rams fans, they are circling this game next season because of the head coaches for each team. For the Rams, you have a head coach in Sean McVay, the best play caller in the NFL, and many like what his team is running on offense. For the Silver and Black, they got a new head coach in Klint Kubiak , who is considered by many to be the second-best play caller behind McVay. And these two went at it last season three times.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak vs. Sean McVay

Last season in the NFC Championship game, Kubiak's offense just edged out McVay's offense in what was a classic. Now these two are going to battle it out as head coaches. McVay and Kubiak know each other well and have mutual respect. When it comes to playing each other, you already know you are going to see two offenses go out there and put on a show. That is what they are going to try to do next season when the Raiders and Rams meet each other.

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) braces for contract with Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images | Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Raiders Presented With Key Opportunity

Later this week, we will find out when these two teams will face off next season. This game will be played in Allegiant Stadium, but as we know, it could be a home game for the Rams fans. They are going to want to travel for this game and give the Raider fans a taste of their own medicine because they take over when they face them in SoFi Stadium. This will also be the Rams' first time playing in Allegiant Stadium since it opened in 2020.

As for the game, these two head coaches will want to show why they are the best play-callers in the NFL. It is going to be a good one to watch.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Raiders could make a major statement against a Rams club that will enter the season as a perennial Super Bowl contender.