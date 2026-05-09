Why Raiders Benefit From Overhauled Coaching Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders needed major changes to their coaching staff. Last season, the coaching staff struggled in every part of the game, and it was something that could not be fixed no matter what they tried.

That meant one thing: the Raiders were once again clearing house with a coaching staff and bringing in another coaching regime to get things going in the right direction. It was hard to see them go through this once again, but it was 100 percent the right call.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak Was the Man for the Job

Many would say that it had to be down. Owner Mark Davis had to make that final decision, and he did so with his football people involved. It also had a lot to do with the Silver and Black wanting to go out and get a younger head coach who was proven to be ready to take on this head coaching job. The gamble paid off. They pursued the top head-coaching candidate, and they got him. Klint Kubiak took the job with everything in mind, but he is ready for the challenge.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy looks on from the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Raiders Coaching Staff Is a Good One

For Kubiak, it was not just about him getting hired, but also having the right staff in mind to bring with him to make this franchise better. He did just that. He brought in a good mix of veteran coaches and some young, up-and-coming coaches who have proven to make a team better.

Kubiak's assistant head coach is Mike McCoy, who brings prior head-coaching experience and has been in the league for a long time. He brought in offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, with whom he has a lot of familiarity. A veteran offensive line coach, Rick Dennison, who has proven to get an offensive line playing good football.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the defensive side of the ball, he kept a familiar face as his new defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard. Leonard knows this defense well, and having a coach who has been here through the many changes is going to help this defense going into next season. A veteran coach who is also back is Joe Woods. Woods is a vet who brings experience and knows the game very well.

This bodes well for the Raiders, as their coaches have delivered results wherever they have coached. Over the last few seasons, that has not been the case in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders Joe Woods, Defensive Backs Coach | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This coaching staff is one Raiders fans should be very excited about.