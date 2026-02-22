Intriguing Potential Raiders Target Just Became Officially Available

The Las Vegas Raiders must be open to any and all options when it comes to fixing their offensive line.

Raiders' Options

The Raiders will enter free agency with more open cap space than nearly any other team in the National Football League. They must put that money to good use. There are few better investments for a team drafting a quarterback with its No. 1 pick, than its offensive line.

This is even truer for Las Vegas , which led the league in interceptions and sacks allowed. The Raiders also finished with the fewest rushing yards of any team in the league for the second consecutive season. All of these issues point to a bad offensive line. Las Vegas must fix the issue.

Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Raiders should be major players in free agency this season, especially when it comes to experienced offensive linemen. Las Vegas had arguably the worst line in the league last season, but it only needs a few solid additions to its starting offensive line to begin turning things around.

One of their potential options, offensive guard Wyatt Teller, recently announced he will not be returning to the Cleveland Browns. Teller has started over 100 games in the National Football League; nearly all of those starts have been with the Browns. He is a three-time Pro Bowler.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"While we are excited and look forward to what the future holds, Cleveland will always have a special place in our hearts," Teller said on social media.

Teller finished this season with the 57th-best ESPN pass block win rate out of a possible 65 guards. He had the 40th-best run block win rate out of a possible 62 guards. Still, he could potentially be an asset for Las Vegas, which will likely be in a better situation next season than the Browns this season.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained what will factor into who the Raiders decide to add to the offensive line. Las Vegas has spent multiple draft picks in consecutive drafts on offensive linemen. They must use free agency to address the position.

"We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind,” Spytek said.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

