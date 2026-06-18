The One Major Move Spytek, Raiders Absolutely Must Consider

The Las Vegas Raiders have already made several necessary splashes this offseason. There is another one they should consider.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Still Have Room for Improvement

Las Vegas has made significant progress this offseason. Yet, even they would admit their roster rebuild is far from over. The Raiders want to improve for the long haul. They are well on their way to doing so, but far from finished. This was a big offseason. Next offseason will arguably be bigger.

Las Vegas has several critical decisions to make next offseason.

Big Questions on the Horizon for Raiders

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders have had one of the most dependable left tackles in the league over the past decade in Kolton Miller. Yet, Miller has dealt with injuries over the past two seasons, missing most of last season. Regardless of whether he returns to form, Las Vegas faces a significant question.

Next offseason, they can trade Miller and save $18 million, leaving only $2.5 million dead money. That is $18 million a year that the Raiders can reallocate. They also still have questions about how long Maxx Crosby will stay with the team past the 2026 season.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Move the Raiders Should Consider

The Raiders switched to a 3-4 base defense this offseason. It was one of the many foundational changes they are currently implementing. That defense is heavily predicated on the interior defensive lineman, which happens to be arguably the Raiders' deepest position.

Still, there is a move they can make to improve. The Raiders have a chance to beef up their defensive line once again in a sensible, affordable way. Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer recently gave an update on one particular interior defensive lineman from another team in the league.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The answer is yes, they are hesitant to pay him. Philadelphia is telling you what you need to know with its actions. The Eagles have always been aggressive paying their own, in large part because they know that the earlier you do the deal, the better the price you'll get," Breer said.

"So the fact that we're into June without Jalen Carter having a deal is notable. And I'd guess if they do one now, before his fourth season as a pro, then it'd come with flexibility for the team. If Carter won't give them that flexibility now, maybe he'll just wait another year."

Reading the Tea Leaves

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

There are still some around the league who believe the Raiders are still open to trading Crosby. If they did so, they would need a lot to come down from their asking price of two first-round picks. In Carter, they would get a former first-round pick whose 2026 base pay and bonus total just over $3 million.

In 2027, that number jumps to $27 million. He would likely ask for a sizeable payday after the 2027 season. Still, in Carter, they would get a younger, more affordable player than Crosby, who could make a sizable impact at a critical position. It would likely take sending Crosby to seal the deal.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders have emphasized versatility. Adding Carter to their group of defensive tackles would give them even more versatility than they already have. They could get Carter on an affordable deal in 2026, motivating him to play his best entering 2027.

If need be, the Raiders could franchise tag him from there, paying him well while protecting themselves from being bound to Carter too long, should he not produce. It would be a win-win for the Raiders now and over the next few years, as Carter would be motivated to earn a new contract.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

General manager John Spytek already has a history with the Eagles, as Las Vegas traded Jakorian Bennett to the Eagles last offseason in exchange for Thomas Booker, who has worked out well for them. Booker played with Carter and the recently added Nakobe Dean in Philadelphia.

Carter also played with recently added linebacker Quay Walker and cornerback Eric Stokes while in college. The familiarity is all there and would only benefit the Raiders more. Adding Carter would essentially be the Raiders' way of doubling down on the other moves they made this offseason.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Spytek noted his relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) stands during the National Anthem before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Howie [Roseman] is great, and he's one of the best at what he does, and he finds value in places. So, and I mean this with respect to Howie, I always watch myself a little bit when he calls because he's so good at what he does, but he's been great,” Spytek said.

“He's been a great mentor to me. He's taught me a lot. I learned a lot from him in the year and a half, two years I was with him in Philly when he moved into the personnel department. And he's been a great resource for me as I've got this job."

Prior Connections Outweigh Potential Concerns About Carter

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates his sack with linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

There are obvious concerns about signing Carter. Many of those concerns were off-the-field issues, as his talent was never in doubt. Yet, those off-the-field issues and concerns were legitimate and caused him to fall in the draft.

In Las Vegas, he would be playing with several defensive players whom he trusts on and off the field, and they would do all they could to make sure of it. A motivated Carter with Dean, Walker, Eric Stokes, and playing under Rob Leonard makes way too much sense on multiple levels.

Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (25) with help from defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Ty Chandler (8) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Moving him to Las Vegas would undoubtedly raise additional concerns not present elsewhere, given all there is to do in Sin City. Yet, Carter would come in hungry for a long-term, lucrative contract. That should be enough to keep him focused until that contract comes.

Not only that, but the Raiders would also have complete control over if and when it did for several seasons to come. Not only would Las Vegas' front office hold the keys, but Carter would also be getting paid handsomely in 2027 and beyond, even if he were franchise tagged. Everybody wins.

Mulligan!

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Those aforementioned off-the-field concerns caused Carter to fall to the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Raiders had the No. 7 overall pick in that year's draft and selected...interior defensive lineman Tyree Wilson!

It was a different regime in power for the Raiders at the time, but in a small way, signing Carter and his impact over the coming seasons would make up for whiffing on Wilson. This is in addition to the compensation the Raiders got in a trade for Wilson. Another win for the Raiders.