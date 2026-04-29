Analyzing Raiders' Shrewd Decision To Trade Tyree Wilson

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Several General Managers and head coaches later, the Raiders decided to abruptly move on from what was becoming more apparent as a failed draft pick by a prior regime. The decision was a good one.

Wilson was seen as a project from the start. However, after three seasons and a lack of on-field production, the Raiders' front office cut their losses and traded a former top-seven draft pick before his fourth season in the league. It was yet another failed tenure for a Raiders first-round selection.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Raiders Deal Wilson

The Raiders traded Wilson to the New Orleans Saints along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick from the Saints. The Raiders then drafted safety Dalton Johnson in the fifth round. The Raiders were unlikely to beat that deal had they dragged out a decision on Wilson.

Of course, the decision was made primarily by Wilson himself rather than Las Vegas ' front office. His play since being drafted did not warrant a new contract from the team, a franchise tag, or even an attempt to trade him this offseason, ahead of his fourth season in the league.

Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) rushes against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

By trading Wilson and drafting Johnson, the Raiders answered multiple questions at multiple positions. The switch to a 3-4 defense left Wilson in between a rock and a hard place, as the Raiders struggled to find a definite position for him over the span of three seasons.

He was even less of a fit in the new defense the Raiders will run moving forward. By trading him, he gets a fresh start, and the Raiders swap out a player they likely would have only had for one more season for a player they can have on the roster for at least another four seasons.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why It Was a Good Move

Trading Wilson to the Saints and getting a fifth-round pick in return, then drafting what could be an eventual starting safety in Johnson, was too good a deal for the Raiders to pass up. Wilson was nearing the end of his rookie contract with the team. It was clear which way things were headed.

By trading Wilson and drafting Johnson, the Raiders controlled how things ended for their former first-round pick while maximizing the return. Keeping Wilson and him on the field for another subpar season would have been counterproductive for everyone involved.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just like the decision they would have had on Wilson after the 2026 season, the Raiders would have had a similar decision with both of their starting safeties. Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn are both set to become free agents after the 2026 campaign. Trading Wilson killed two birds with one stone.

Johnson can be developed over the 2026 season to replace one of the veteran safeties if the Raiders are unable to strike a team-friendly deal with the veteran next offseason. The Raiders also drafted nose tackle Brandon Cleveland in the seventh round, who can be developed over time.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It must be noted that, individually and collectively, both Johnson and Cleveland fit the Raiders' plans on defense better than Wilson does. Since they are rookies drafted late, the two players combined will be cheaper and will stay with them longer than Wilson.

Trading Wilson and essentially replacing him with two players who combined are a better fit, significantly more affordable, will be with the team longer, and have a higher upside on the field was a no-brainer and another one of the many wise moves the Raiders' front office has made this summer.