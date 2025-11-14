One Quarterback Option the Raiders Must Ponder
The Las Vegas Raiders still have a lot of questions to answer at the quarterback position. Even after signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith this past offseason, the Raiders have not found their solution at the most important position in the NFL.
Smith has not been the quarterback that the Raiders were expecting to get when they traded a third round pick for him. Smith has struggled this season and has not shown any signs of turning it around this season.
The Raiders have struggled this season on the offensive side of the ball. That was supposed to change when Smith took over, but that just has not been the case. Smith has shown sparks here and there of what a good Raiders offense could look like, but it has not been consistent enough to turn it into winning games. That is the biggest problem for the Raiders: they have not won games consistently. Smith is also at the top of the list this season in interceptions.
With a lot of questions going on for this organization, will the Raiders have any plans of making a switch at quarterback? The Raiders have not shown that Smith will be benched. Smith will look to turn it around from this point in the season. Smith has to find his playmakers and take care of the football if he wants to remain the starter.
With a lot of people looking forward already to the offseason for the Silver and Black, will they be looking to make another move at the quarterback position?
Can Kyler Murray Be the Answer for the Raiders?
"I think we could fit," said Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports about Kyler Murray potentially joining to Raiders next season. "Kyler Murray makes sense. He is a younger player. He would give them a little bit of a higher ceiling, especially when you have invested on the offensive side of the ball over the last couple of years in Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. And this is the reason why they could legitimately be players for Kyler Murray, because Pete Carroll is the head coach."
"Pete Carroll is not there for a rebuild. He is not there to draft and develop a quarterback to compete four, five years down the line. He wants to contend for the playoffs as soon as 2026. That means bringing in a veteran player. They tried to do it with Geno Smith, but it has not worked out. Maybe they try it with Kyler Murray.
