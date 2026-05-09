One Raiders UDFA To Watch During OTAs
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Every year, on any team, without fail, an undrafted free agent will find himself on the 53-man roster following a great summer of workouts, training camp, and preseason play. Some will find their way onto the final roster due to a lack of depth, winning a positional competition, or simply outplaying everyone else to earn an exclusive spot.
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a position to have a handful of those make a push for the gameday roster this fall. The depth chart has some areas that need depth as General Manager John Spytek looks to build the floor of the team during the summer. One player, former N.C. State Wolfpack edge rusher Cian Slone could find himself as the lucky beneficiary of a feel-good story in Las Vegas.
Cian Slone Could Make Noise During Offseason Training Activities
It is a numbers game for the Raiders this summer as they look to determine the exact number of players to keep on their final 53 at each position. Edge rusher is an intriguing spot outside of Maxx Crosby, with additions such as free agent Kwity Paye and third-round pick Keyron Crawford. Veterans Brennan Jackson and Malcom Koonce are also in the room to compete for a spot on the roster, which makes things complicated for Slone.
The area that Slone must prove himself in, as any other rookie in his position would, is on special teams, especially punt or kickoff coverage units, and even the field goal block unit. The two-time college transfer and former 2-star recruit is a high-motor player who competes with excellent effort, showcasing impressive explosiveness that generates consistent pressure for the Wolfpack, though his overall production was lacking.
The Path to Making the Final Roster Is There for Slone
There is certainly a path for Slone to make the roster. First impressions must be good from rookie mini-camp and OTAs to give defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and head coach Klint Kubiak something to ponder during the summer and training camp when the time comes. Slone's motor, explosive capacity, and ability make him an intriguing fit as a third-down rush linebacker, but his bread and butter will come from special teams.
I could've picked another undrafted free agent with a bigger name like former Indiana running back Roman Hemby, but Slone's skill set has stood out to me since the Senior Bowl, one that could help him make a name for himself in front of coaches and opponents during the preseason.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft