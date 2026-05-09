One Raiders UDFA To Watch During OTAs

Every year, on any team, without fail, an undrafted free agent will find himself on the 53-man roster following a great summer of workouts, training camp, and preseason play. Some will find their way onto the final roster due to a lack of depth, winning a positional competition, or simply outplaying everyone else to earn an exclusive spot.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a position to have a handful of those make a push for the gameday roster this fall. The depth chart has some areas that need depth as General Manager John Spytek looks to build the floor of the team during the summer. One player, former N.C. State Wolfpack edge rusher Cian Slone could find himself as the lucky beneficiary of a feel-good story in Las Vegas.

Cian Slone Could Make Noise During Offseason Training Activities

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) of Illinois runs the ball as National defensive end Cian Slone (8) of North Carolina State pursues during the first half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

It is a numbers game for the Raiders this summer as they look to determine the exact number of players to keep on their final 53 at each position. Edge rusher is an intriguing spot outside of Maxx Crosby, with additions such as free agent Kwity Paye and third-round pick Keyron Crawford. Veterans Brennan Jackson and Malcom Koonce are also in the room to compete for a spot on the roster, which makes things complicated for Slone.

The area that Slone must prove himself in, as any other rookie in his position would, is on special teams, especially punt or kickoff coverage units, and even the field goal block unit. The two-time college transfer and former 2-star recruit is a high-motor player who competes with excellent effort, showcasing impressive explosiveness that generates consistent pressure for the Wolfpack, though his overall production was lacking.

The Path to Making the Final Roster Is There for Slone

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive end Cian Slone (8) at the coin toss before the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

There is certainly a path for Slone to make the roster. First impressions must be good from rookie mini-camp and OTAs to give defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and head coach Klint Kubiak something to ponder during the summer and training camp when the time comes. Slone's motor, explosive capacity, and ability make him an intriguing fit as a third-down rush linebacker, but his bread and butter will come from special teams.

I could've picked another undrafted free agent with a bigger name like former Indiana running back Roman Hemby, but Slone's skill set has stood out to me since the Senior Bowl, one that could help him make a name for himself in front of coaches and opponents during the preseason.