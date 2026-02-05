One Way Raiders Could Quickly Mend Things With Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders have all but addressed their head coaching position with the expected hire of Klint Kubiak after the Super Bowl. They are expected to address their next most significant need, at quarterback, by presumably drafting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick.

After addressing the two most critical positions on the team of head coach and quarterback, Las Vegas' front office will begin rebuilding one of the worst rosters in the league. Several positions must be addressed, but the future of defensive end Maxx Crosby is at the top of the list.

The Raiders front office's decision to sit Crosby with two games remaining in their 3-14 campaign was not taken well by Crosby. The front office wanted to protect him from potential injury. The veteran defensive end reportedly felt as if he was healthy enough to play out the remaining two games.

Las Vegas technically did the right thing, as losing Crosby to an injury with two games remaining of a lost season would have been a lose-lose for everyone. With Crosby healthy following his surgery, Crosby will be ready to play next season. It is primarily a matter of figuring out where that will be.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted that while the Raiders are expected to trade Crosby, as they being a rebuild, there is still a chance that Crosby can remain with Las Vegas. He is the face of the franchise and has been for a while. The right moves could help cooler heads prevail.

"Maxx Crosby’s name has been in the news, and his presence as part of the Raiders’ equation for 2026 makes the Vegas DC hire crucial. Signs point to Crosby being traded from the team he’s played all seven NFL seasons. But he also takes a lot of pride in being a Raider, and a one-team guy, so it’s possible a hire like, say, Jim Schwartz, could shift things. We’ll see," Breer said.

The Raiders parting ways with Crosby once seemed impossible, especially after Mark Davis' assertions on the matter. Still, things change quickly, including the relationship between Crosby and the Raiders' front office. Crosby is the face of the franchise but deserves a chance at a Super Bowl.

It will be a while before the Raiders are in legitimate contention for the Lombardi, and Crosby does not have that kind of time. Las Vegas is undeniably better with Crosby, but both Crosby and the team could be better off in the long term through a trade. Time will tell what happens.

