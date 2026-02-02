Analyzing the Raiders' Presumed Hiring of Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to hire their fourth head coach in as many seasons. At the moment, most believe the Raiders found the best option possible for the situation they are currently in.

Raiders Make a Move

Klint Kubiak appears to be the Raiders' next head coach. Las Vegas has continued to search for coaches over the past half-decade. They hope Kubiak puts an end to that and leads the way for many years to come. However, for that to happen, the Raiders' front office must do their part, too.

The Raiders have struggled across the board recently. The arrival of Kubiak and, presumably, quarterback Fernando Mendoza should help turn things around. Las Vegas is set up for a productive offseason, but the front office must hold up its end of the bargain and execute the proper moves.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Judy Battista of NFL.com recently analyzed each of the 10 head coaching hires that were made around the National Football League during this coaching cycle. Like many around the league, Battista believes Kubiak was a solid hire for the Silver and Black.

However, Battista also noted that the Raiders must give Kubiak the grace they have not given any of the past three coaches they have hired and fired recently. They must also make the right moves to supply Kubiak with the talent to consistently compete, which the Raiders have not always done.

Oct 30, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels checks his play sheet on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

“This deal can’t be officially completed until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, but the intention is clear: to pair a young, offensive mind in Kubiak, the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, with the presumed first-overall draft pick, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and let them grow together," Battista said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis observes warm ups before the start of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“The first-time head coach will have plenty on his plate beyond mentoring Mendoza. The entire offense needs a reboot -- Las Vegas was last in yards and scoring last season -- the roster was frequently overmatched last season, and the Raiders have a troubling history of instability. Kubiak does inherit running back ﻿Ashton Jeanty﻿ and elite pass rusher ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿, who was furious with the organization at the end of last season when he was shut down for the final two games. (As with all offensive-minded coaches, Kubiak's defensive coordinator hire is critical.)

If Kubiak is to succeed, Raiders owner Mark Davis has to show patience, and Las Vegas has to draft well and spend in the right places in free agency. They are in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions, but the expected arrival of Mendoza will give this franchise the burst of hope and energy it hasn’t had in years.

