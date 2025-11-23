Only 1 Raiders Fantasy Option Can Be Trusted Against Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders have been a dreadful offensive team in the 2025 NFL season. Coming into Week 12, they're 30th in both yards per game at 269.0 and points at 15.5. The good news for the Raiders is that they're facing off against an equally inept attack in their next outing.
Las Vegas' defense should have little trouble slowing down the Cleveland Browns, who currently rank 31st in yards at 257.3 per game and 29th in points with 16.2.
The Browns could be injecting a bit more life into their offense in Week 12, or they could be lowering the floor even further by starting fifth-round rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The sole reason that Cleveland is scoring more points than Las Vegas so far this season is actually because of the disparity between their two defenses. The Browns are second in yards allowed per game so far at 273.5, while the Raiders are 17th with 326.8. In EPA (expected points added) allowed per play, Cleveland comes in fourth at -0.09, while Las Vegas is tied for 19th at 0.02.
Who can get going for the Raiders?
This upcoming Week 12 bout has all the makings of a nightmare matchup for the Las Vegas Raiders' offense. The Cleveland Browns' pass rush is among the league's best, led by Myles Garrett, who is currently on pace to shatter the single-season sack record this year with 15 in just 10 games.
He should have no problem adding to his collection against Geno Smith and a putrid Raiders' offensive line. Smith has already lost all favor as a fantasy option this season, but anyone hoping to play him against the Browns has lost their mind.
Because of that specific matchup between Las Vegas' quarterback and Cleveland's defense, it's difficult to trust any of the Raiders' fantasy options, even Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. However, there is one must start from the team. NFL.com's Michael Florio encourages fantasy managers to give Las Vegas' D/ST the play this week:
"The Browns have been a favorable matchup for fantasy defenses this season, regardless of who they've lined up under center. This week, Shedeur Sanders will make his first career start. Although I think Sanders has a lot of talent, he's shown a tendency to take too many sacks -- an issue that dates back to his days at Colorado.
He also hasn't spent much time practicing with the 1s this year, which could've contributed to the interception he threw last week after entering in relief of Dillon Gabriel (concussion). The upside is simply too high to ignore with the Las Vegas D in this one."
