Raiders' DC Patrick Graham Joins Forces with AFC Foe

The Las Vegas Raiders will now have to look for a new defensive coordinator. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is headed to join the Pittsburgh Steelers of the AFC North and take over as their new defensive coordinator.

This does not come as a surprise, as the Raiders are once again looking for a new head coach this offseason. That usually means that the whole previous coaching staff will not be back with the Silver and Black next season.

Patrick Graham's time with the Raiders comes to an end

Graham joins a Steelers team that hired a new head coach in Mike McCarthy as well. McCarthy and Graham will now look to get things going in the right direction in Pittsburgh. These two come with a lot of experience, and it is going to be interesting to see how these two pair up and take over an organization that has not seen change in a long time. Graham will be with a defense for the first time since 2022, when he joined the Raiders.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Graham will have a better defense on paper and will look to get the Steelers back to playing their style that they have been known for in their rich football history. The Steelers have been a defense that, for a long time in franchise history, has been known for their defensive teams and how they operate. That has been something that has gone away over the last few years, and now they will bring in Graham to get that spark back on that side of the ball.

Around the league, Graham is seen as a top defensive coordinator. In each season he spent with the Raiders, the defense looked improved. That was something hard to do with all the head coaching changes Graham was a part of during his time in Vegas. Graham also got looks over the last two years for head coaching jobs. Now he will look to add to his resume and will be a name to look at next year in the offseason. Having a good season in 2026 will put him in those talks.

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

The Steelers are getting a defensive coordinator who knows how the game is being played now and does a great job of making adjustments. Graham does a better job of developing his players as well and putting them in the best position to be successful and help the team win. Now he will pair up with another great defensive player in T.J. Watt.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Patrick Graham.