Raiders' Patrick Graham Explains the Challenges Hunter and Lawrence Present

LAS VEGAS Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders return from their Bye Week, they look to start the second half of the season strong. Las Vegas faces a solid Jacksonville Jaguars team on Sunday. It will likely be the most winnable game the Raiders have for sometime. They must take advantage.
Q: What have you seen from Trevor Lawrence's season and his development with a new coach?
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham: “He's doing a good job of getting the ball out quick. He has a lot of weapons out there with the receivers, the backs, and the tight ends. I know the one guy, he's hurt, he's on IR, but the other two are coming along. But the ball is getting out quick. The thing that's strikingly different to me is his footwork. Again, I'm not quarterbacks coach by any stretch of imagination, but I watch a lot of them, and just the improvement of his footwork I thought has been really telling in terms of how he's able to get rid of the ball.
I think he does a good job of extending plays, in terms of when he goes to scramble, stepping up in the pocket to throw the ball down the field. It's real impressive to see that. So, he presents some challenges. And then on top of that, he can get the ball anywhere on the field, but he could also run.”
Q: When you look at the tape, what stands out about Travis Hunter?
Coach Graham: “I'm not saying this to BS you guys at all. But the first thing that jumped out to me, Heisman Trophy winner and all that, you know, all that stuff about him. He was a great personality when I met him at the combine. But the first play stood out to me was when he was in the close position to the end man on the line of scrimmage, and he was blocking somebody.
And I attribute that to him as a football player, him in terms of his attitude, but also knowing EB [Edgar Bennett], the wide receivers coach there. I mean, he's going to make those guys block, and you can see it throughout the room. But to see a guy coming in with that stature and that pedigree, I mean, he was blocking somebody, and he did a good job. Almost pancaked them, so it was an interesting play to see. That's what stood out, aside from his obvious wide receiver skills.”
