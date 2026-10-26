Grading Each Raiders' Position Group Following Loss vs. Rams
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The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams looking to end a three-game losing streak. The Rams were looking to stop a losing streak of their own, with a long list of injured players listed ahead of the matchup.
The Rams entered the season with hopes of reaching the Super Bowl. Las Vegas entered the season looking to mark improvement over last season's dismal 3-14 campaign. Las Vegas did just that during the season's first three weeks, albeit against some of the league's worst teams.
Las Vegas' Week 7 matchup against the Rams was their fourth straight game against what was considered one of the league's best teams, despite their injuries and 2-4 record entering Sunday. Still, Los Angeles has one of the best front offices, head coaches, and quarterbacks in the league.
Even with the Rams' injuries, Sunday was always going to be a tough outing for the Raiders, as the significantly shorthanded New England Patriots thoroughly beat them. Below are the grades for each of the Raiders' position groups following Sunday's outing against the Rams.
Quarterback
Given how this roster is constructed, the Raiders have peaked with Kirk Cousins, and that is okay, but it is time for the future. Fernando Mendoza is as ready as he can be, without playing an actual game, and gives the Raiders their best chance to win.
This coaching staff cannot keep rolling Cousins out and telling the players in the locker room that they are putting the team in the best position to win.
The players in the locker room know the truth, even if they won't say it publicly. The coaching staff does too.
Only so many passes can be overthrown, thrown into double coverage, or not thrown at all. Yes, receivers need to get open, but passes need to get to the receivers sooner, too. Passes need more zip, and the ball needs to get out of the quarterback's hands sooner.
Maybe receivers can get open more easily with a quarterback who can extend plays and potentially even run the ball. Las Vegas' current record shows how the rest of the season will go with Cousins under center, even though this season could still be so much more.
Yes, the offensive line needs to block better, but they also need a quarterback who can run a yard or two past the line of scrimmage when things break down. It's the NFL; defenses will pressure the quarterback. He has to be able to MOVE. Geez Louise.
If the Raiders are serious about winning, it is time to take the training wheels off the 2026 No. 1 overall draft pick.
Grade: C-
Running Back
Ashton Jeanty ran the ball eight times for 15 yards. However, falling behind by multiple scores early in the game makes it hard for any offense to continue running the ball unsuccessfully. Jeanty added eight catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. He had zero dropped passes on the day.
Still, it is clear that Jeanty is missing the burst and explosion that made John Spytek use the No. 6 overall draft pick on him. He may not have been on the injury report for only the second time this season heading into Week 7, but the big eye in the sky does not lie.
Also, the fact that neither he nor Mike Washington has had much success running the ball suggests the team's struggles on the ground stem more from the offensive line than from their running backs.
It seems highly unlikely that the Raiders whiffed on drafting Jeanty and Washington; it's more likely that they still have retooling to do to their hodgepodge offensive line.
Grade: C+
Fullback
Connor Heyward caught a 13-yard pass from punter AJ Cole, converting a fake punt. There is only so much a fullback can do.
Grade: A
Offensive Line
The unit needs improvement across the board.
Grade: C
Wide Receiver
The Raiders have two of the best tight ends in the league: Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. They have a running back in Jeanty who has been more impactful at catching passes than running the ball because of the Raiders' offensive line.
Bowers, Mayer, and Jeanty take many targets away from the receivers. Still, Tre Tucker led all three in receiving yards with 103. Las Vegas needs more help at wide receiver, but that help is unlikely to come this season.
Grade: B-
Tight End
Las Vegas' tight ends have been one of the few bright spots over the past four weeks. That continued against the Rams.
Grade: A
Defensive Line
The Raiders' interior defensive line may not be as stout as I once thought.
Grade: D
Linebackers
A defensive line that cannot get off blocks to help stop the run, nor wrap up on tackles, combined with a defensive backfield that allows completions at a high rate, makes it hard for any linebacker to be effective. Still, Las Vegas' linebackers have things they need to improve upon.
Grade: B
Defensive Backfield
It was target practice for Matthew Stafford on Sunday against the Raiders' defensive backs.
Grade: D
Punter
AJ Cole averaged 56 yards per punt. He was one of the most productive players on the field against the Rams
Grade: A
Kicker
Matt Gay made three of his four field-goal attempts, with his lone miss coming from just over 50 yards.
Grade: B
Kick Returner
Dylan Laube set the Raiders' offense up with solid field position with returning two kicks for 78 yards.
Grade: A
Punt Returner
Malik Benson did what he could. They may only be a tweak or two away from springing a big one.
Grade: B
Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant