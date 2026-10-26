Grading Each Raiders' Position Group Following Loss vs. Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams looking to end a three-game losing streak. The Rams were looking to stop a losing streak of their own, with a long list of injured players listed ahead of the matchup.

The Rams entered the season with hopes of reaching the Super Bowl. Las Vegas entered the season looking to mark improvement over last season's dismal 3-14 campaign. Las Vegas did just that during the season's first three weeks, albeit against some of the league's worst teams.

Las Vegas' Week 7 matchup against the Rams was their fourth straight game against what was considered one of the league's best teams, despite their injuries and 2-4 record entering Sunday. Still, Los Angeles has one of the best front offices, head coaches, and quarterbacks in the league.

Even with the Rams' injuries, Sunday was always going to be a tough outing for the Raiders, as the significantly shorthanded New England Patriots thoroughly beat them. Below are the grades for each of the Raiders' position groups following Sunday's outing against the Rams.

Quarterback

Given how this roster is constructed, the Raiders have peaked with Kirk Cousins, and that is okay, but it is time for the future. Fernando Mendoza is as ready as he can be, without playing an actual game, and gives the Raiders their best chance to win.

This coaching staff cannot keep rolling Cousins out and telling the players in the locker room that they are putting the team in the best position to win.

The players in the locker room know the truth, even if they won't say it publicly. The coaching staff does too.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) exits the field after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only so many passes can be overthrown, thrown into double coverage, or not thrown at all. Yes, receivers need to get open, but passes need to get to the receivers sooner, too. Passes need more zip, and the ball needs to get out of the quarterback's hands sooner.

Maybe receivers can get open more easily with a quarterback who can extend plays and potentially even run the ball. Las Vegas' current record shows how the rest of the season will go with Cousins under center, even though this season could still be so much more.

Yes, the offensive line needs to block better, but they also need a quarterback who can run a yard or two past the line of scrimmage when things break down. It's the NFL; defenses will pressure the quarterback. He has to be able to MOVE. Geez Louise.

If the Raiders are serious about winning, it is time to take the training wheels off the 2026 No. 1 overall draft pick.

Grade: C-

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) makes a touchdown catch over Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3)in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

Ashton Jeanty ran the ball eight times for 15 yards. However, falling behind by multiple scores early in the game makes it hard for any offense to continue running the ball unsuccessfully. Jeanty added eight catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. He had zero dropped passes on the day.

Still, it is clear that Jeanty is missing the burst and explosion that made John Spytek use the No. 6 overall draft pick on him. He may not have been on the injury report for only the second time this season heading into Week 7, but the big eye in the sky does not lie.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also, the fact that neither he nor Mike Washington has had much success running the ball suggests the team's struggles on the ground stem more from the offensive line than from their running backs.

It seems highly unlikely that the Raiders whiffed on drafting Jeanty and Washington; it's more likely that they still have retooling to do to their hodgepodge offensive line.

Grade: C+

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) rushes the ball in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward caught a 13-yard pass from punter AJ Cole, converting a fake punt. There is only so much a fullback can do.

Grade: A

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line

The unit needs improvement across the board.

Grade: C

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) prepares to line up before a play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

The Raiders have two of the best tight ends in the league: Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. They have a running back in Jeanty who has been more impactful at catching passes than running the ball because of the Raiders' offensive line.

Bowers, Mayer, and Jeanty take many targets away from the receivers. Still, Tre Tucker led all three in receiving yards with 103. Las Vegas needs more help at wide receiver, but that help is unlikely to come this season.

Grade: B-

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Las Vegas' tight ends have been one of the few bright spots over the past four weeks. That continued against the Rams.

Grade: A

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

The Raiders' interior defensive line may not be as stout as I once thought.

Grade: D

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts after an interception in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers

A defensive line that cannot get off blocks to help stop the run, nor wrap up on tackles, combined with a defensive backfield that allows completions at a high rate, makes it hard for any linebacker to be effective. Still, Las Vegas' linebackers have things they need to improve upon.

Grade: B

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (24) rushes the ball past Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backfield

It was target practice for Matthew Stafford on Sunday against the Raiders' defensive backs.

Grade: D

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts the ball in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

AJ Cole averaged 56 yards per punt. He was one of the most productive players on the field against the Rams

Grade: A

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a field goal in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Matt Gay made three of his four field-goal attempts, with his lone miss coming from just over 50 yards.

Grade: B

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) returns a kick off in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

Dylan Laube set the Raiders' offense up with solid field position with returning two kicks for 78 yards.

Grade: A

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punt Returner

Malik Benson did what he could. They may only be a tweak or two away from springing a big one.

Grade: B