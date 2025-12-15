Raider Nation Makes It Clear on What They Want to See

The Las Vegas Raiders once again lost embarrassingly in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season. They went on the road again and stunk it up in Philadelphia. They played the Eagles, and it was a huge no-show for this Raiders team that was supposed to be competing this season. It has been far from that, and each week that goes by, it is getting worse and worse for this team.

The Raiders have three remaining games this season. Three more, and they put this horrible season in the books. Right now, the Raiders are in line for a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And with losing their next three games, they could lock up the first overall pick. But is that what the Raider Nation wants to see, these next three games?

Raider Nation Answers Huge Question

Raider Nation, Which Would You Prefer: — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) December 14, 2025

Blah bla bla bla people that want the raiders to lose aren’t real fans bla bla bla bla …. OK … sure sure. This team is the laughing stock of the NFL. Read the room. We need a QB. The NFL is a QB driven league. Lose out. Get the 1st pick, draft a QB, bolster the O line/defense through free agency. Draft smart. Winning a meaningless game in December only hurts this franchises future.

Looks like i'm a little outvoted on this one. I totally understand everybody wants the first pick. But I always feel for the Raider fans sitting out there in the freezing, cold

I'd prefer that they show some fight for that jersey, this is lamentable.

Raiders won’t be winning anything this year. First selection in the draft almost guaranteed.

But I will say I would like to see a competitive game from every player, not named Maxx Crosby.

Lose out ..the last 2 years we needed franchise QB..had a chance to get top 1-3 pick and won meaningless games towards the end of year..just to lose out on franchise QB..no need to win for pride..only pride your hurting is the Raider Nation pride ..get the franchise QB now ..

Just lose Baby…



But the coaching staff also needs to be shown the door..



Can’t take a chance of Carroll and co ruining the new QB

Losing is winning at this point. Draft position is the difference between us getting nick bosa and clelin ferrel clear example. We get bosa that year we prolly woulda kept mayock. His draft class was actually pretty solid. But we haven't had a premium pick on a QB in a while — Shadow X (@AvatarVIIGaming) December 15, 2025

It doesn't matter. You can't overcome bad ownership. It's the most helpless feeling you can have as a pro sports fan. — Rooting For Laundry (@Rooting4Laundry) December 14, 2025

