Taking a Look at Pete Carroll's Future with the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are staring at the legitimate possibility of conducting a head coaching search for the third consecutive offseason. Like several things about the Raiders this season, potentially hiring a third head coach in three seasons is nearing historic levels of futility and instability.

The Raiders believed this season would be the foundation for a gradual resurgence. It has been anything but that. In fact, it has been the opposite; the Raiders have regressed across the board this season, which is hard to imagine considering last season's 4-13 campaign.

That regression alone could be enough reason for the Raiders' front office to move on from Pete Carroll this offseason. With three games remaining, the legendary coach's future with Las Vegas is uncertain.

Raiders' Future on the Line

The Raiders have had a more disappointing season than anyone could have imagined heading into Week 1. Las Vegas ' coaching staff has been unable to stop a season-long freefall, despite an offseason that saw them make several reasonable additions. This season went downhill quickly.

Pete Carroll and the Raiders have lost 12 of their last 13 games under essentially the same circumstances that led to the firings of other Raiders head coaches. Losing is not an issue, but the Raiders have not been competitive in several games this season, which is, or should be, a problem.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com analyzed each of the most prominent and likeliest coaching openings. They believe that Carroll's job could be on the line, as the Raiders have shown no hesitation to move on from head coaches lately.

"It all has the fate of 74-year-old coach Pete Carroll very much in doubt. No stranger to making changes, mercurial owner Mark Davis will weigh the feedback he gets from all sides of his building as he considers the possibility of another. Meanwhile, Carroll is intent on convincing the owner he should return," Rapoport and Pelissero said.

"Expect Brady -- who has spent little time in the Raiders building as he balances his broadcasting duties on Fox and other business interests -- to increase his presence as the decision closes in. Many of those in the building who know Carroll well understand change may be necessary.

"Davis is his own man, though. And all the voices around him report to him. He has won three titles in four years with the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and believes he can replicate that success with the Raiders. Whatever Davis wants to do ultimately is what will happen, and it's not yet clear what that will be."

