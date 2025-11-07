Pete Carroll Expounds on Raiders' 3rd Consecutive Loss
DENVER, Co.--The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos kicked off Week 10's slate of games in what was another hard-fought loss. Missed opportunities seem to be the story of the Raiders' season. After losing a winnable game on Sunday, they did so again Thursday night.
The Raiders' loss to the Broncos was not much different than their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas' defense kept them in the game while their offense struggled. The Broncos entered Week 10 averaging 25 points per game. They had 10 points with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Las Vegas suffered another significant injury along its offensive line, which it could not afford. The Raiders were already without Kolton Miller. They played most of Thursday night's game without Jackson Powers-Johnson, who left early with an ankle injury.
His presence was missed, as the Broncos finished the first half with five sacks in the first half. The Raiders' offense went seven consecutive drives without registering a first down. Las Vegas' inability to muster up much of an offense whatsoever is undoubtedly the story of the season.
Overall, Las Vegas' loss was an accurate reflection of this season's Raiders. Las Vegas' offensive line does not consistently block well. That makes it nearly impossible for Las Vegas to run or pass the ball well enough to win games. Most of the Raiders' issues this season stem from the offense's struggles.
Patrick Graham's defense has a lot to be proud off, as the unit played a solid football game. The unit undoubtedly did enough to win the game, as they did on Sunday. However, similar to Sunday, the Raiders' offense could not figure things out in time, as a missed field goal late sealed their fate.
The Raiders now have extra time off to rest. They have added time off after playing the Broncos on Thursday night, as they do not play again for 11 days.
