1 Move the Raiders Should Stay Away From

The Las Vegas Raiders have several things to figure out before returning to the field but some issues are easier to figure out than others.
What the Raiders Should Do
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently analyzed some of the most rumored potential trades around the National Football League and their chances of happening. Valentine noted whether or not to buy or sell the idea of the Raiders trading Crosby.
"Bigger things were expected of the Raiders in 2025. The arrivals of Pete Carroll and Geno Smith were meant to give the team a better chance of competing, but eight weeks in, the Raiders are 2-5 and playing objectively bad football — their 62.2 overall PFF grade is last in the NFL, and the team ranks 30th in EPA per play on offense. Smith has struggled, earning a 60.4 grade which is 31st among quarterbacks," Valentine said.
"The Raiders' slow start has led to rumblings that star edge defender Maxx Crosby (78.0 grade; 21st) could be on the move, with the Dallas Cowboys particularly interested in his services. The Cowboys have an extra first-round pick after trading away Micah Parsons (92.5 grade; 1st) to the Green Bay Packers on the eve of the season. Although Dallas’ offense is fourth in EPA per play, the defense ranks dead last in EPA per play allowed.
Valentine believes the Raiders should sell the idea of trading Crosby, like they have done multiple times over the years. Crosby has been the face of the Raiders' organization for many years and will continue to be after inking an extension with the team this past offseason.
"Crosby has 25 pressures and four sacks on the season, and has once again impressed against the run (75.0 grade; 14th). He would immediately improve a Cowboys unit that’s 16th in PFF pass-rush grade (69.7 grade) and dead-last in PFF run-defense grade (35.9), while allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (146.0) in the NFL," Valentine said.
"However, all the signs point toward us cooling the jets on this one. The Raiders have made it clear that they have no intention of trading away Crosby, who signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension this offseason. We’re selling this one; the Cowboys will have to find a Parsons replacement elsewhere.
