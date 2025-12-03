What Carroll Must Do to Prepare Raiders for Round 2 vs. Broncos

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have lost 10 of their last 11 games. Several of those losses were by one score or less, making the losses even more challenging for the Raiders to get over. The 2025 season has been a lost season since early on, but has progressively gotten worse.

The Raiders are set to face the Denver Broncos at home on Sunday. It will be a rematch of a game they played just a few weeks ago in Denver. Las Vegas had a legitimate chance to win that game, but made several mistakes that helped Denver escape with the lead.

Good teams find a way to win and bad teams find ways to lose. In their first matchup, the Broncos found a way to win a game they likely would have lost if they were playing a better team. It appeared the Raiders matched up well with the Broncos, but both teams were on short weeks.

That means, there is only so much that can be taken from their first matchup, as both teams were playing under abnormal circumstances. Still, the Broncos have the better roster across the board and will make life difficult against the Raiders' offense once again.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Denver's defense registered six sacks against the Raiders the last time they played. Las Vegas' offensive line has allowed 15 sacks in the past two weeks alone. Quarterback Geno Smith has been unable to scan through simple progressions without consistent pressure from opposing defenses.

The rest of the season will likely continue to go the same way, as the issues the Raiders have on offense cannot be fixed by a coaching change of any sort. Las Vegas' issues are rooted deeply within the deficiencies of their offense. The Raiders must figure things out over the offseason.

Las Vegas has a long summer ahead of them that will be filled with several difficult and critical decisions. These decisions will range from their coaching staff to their roster. It is evident that the Raiders must dig deep and make quality changes or risk another lost season in 2026.

The Raiders have spun their wheels in the mud on offense for much of the past three seasons. In an offensive-driven league, it is critical Las Vegas' front office fix what has become the worst offense in the National Football League. The Raiders need to make wholesale changes this offseason.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

