What Raiders' Pete Carroll Had to Say About Bizarre Ending to Broncos Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders have seen some attention come to their latest loss, especially considering the odd end to the Denver Broncos game and the current state of sports today.

Every call or no-call by a referee or coach is dissected, especially in close games.

Carroll's Experience Kicks In

As time wound down in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, the Raiders were down by 10 points with less than 10 seconds left in the game. A flag was thrown on the Broncos' defense, moving the Raiders to within field goal range.

The Raiders kicked a field goal with less than 10 seconds left to pull within seven points, but the point spread on the game was 8.5 points. The Raiders made the field goal, which was the difference in many bets being won or lost, leading to plenty of outrage on social media.

On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that public outrage over such games is nothing new to him. Carroll, who has decades of experience coaching in college football and the National Football League, noted explained a previous experience

"Well, it isn't just now. There was a time back in New England when I think we were playing the Bills, there was a Hail Mary play that they called pass interference on the defense and gave us a chance at the one-yard line to score, to win the game. And we threw a touchdown pass to Ben Coates in the corner of the end zone, and they disputed the call so much that they left the field,” Carroll said.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (46) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“And the rules are you have to kick the extra point, and so we eventually get our guys on the field to kick the extra point, and we go out there and get to the line to kick, and I told the kicker, ‘There's nobody on the field. You can't be the one guy that misses the extra point with nobody out there, so just catch it and run it in.’ So, he did. And if I remember right, I don't know how accurate this is, but there was a real uproar because the one point made a difference in the line and all that stuff.

“And so, I got hammered for that. I never really recovered with a bunch of people for that call, but at the time it seemed like the right thing to do. And so, that was happening back then, so if that's kind of up again, and it messed with it, I wouldn't even know what the differential was, but that was not in our minds. Our minds was to see if we could have a chance to win the game on the last second."

Have your Raiders stories sent right to you when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW .