What the Raiders Are Up Against Monday Night vs. Cowboys
The Las Vegas Raiders' season is on the brink, as they prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.
Predicting Monday Night
The Raiders have lost three games in a row and seven of their last eight games. Las Vegas is reeling and do not seem to have many answers in sight. They will now face a Cowboys team determined to get going in the right direction.
Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com predicted the outcome of the Raiders' Monday night matchup. Bhanpuri does not seem to believe the Raiders will beat the Cowboys, neither does any of the other NFL.com voters. Las Vegas' struggles this season make it understandable to now want to believe in him.
"The Cowboys enter this prime-time tilt with extremely heavy hearts, after the tragic death of Marshawn Kneeland during the team's Week 10 bye. It seems trivial right now to talk about matchup comparisons or defensive coverages or point differentials," Bhanpuri said.
“Dallas has a game to play, though, and as coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Wednesday, the team doesn't "move on, but we do move forward." How Dallas moves forward is truly anybody's guess. I think it'll be with a spirited effort, led by the Cowboys' elite passing game.
"If Dallas' O-line can keep Maxx Crosby in check (as much as that's even possible), I think the team's talented pass catchers will find plenty of YAC opportunities versus a Raiders defense that ranks near the bottom of the league against quick and intermediate passes. And in that scenario, the Raiders' offense isn't currently constructed to match scores.
Heading into Monday night's matchup, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham praised cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly. The young cornerback finished the Raiders' most recent game with two interceptions, helping keep Las Vegas in the game the entire time.
"It's great. Again, youth, experience, it's how they perform on Sundays and Thursdays and this week, Monday. It's how they perform. So again, whether they're a rookie or 10-year vet, it's how you perform. And these guys, for their whole lives, they've seized the opportunity in different stages of their career,” Graham said.
“I was happy to see him go get the ball and seize the moment, and then to get two that was pretty impressive. But we have a tough task ahead of us with Dallas, really good quarterback, one of the best in the league. Skill group’s outstanding. So, every week is a reset. Luckily, we get a few extra days this week."
