Where Rich Gannon Thinks Raiders' Coaching Search Should Lead

As the Las Vegas Raiders' front office continues to search for its next head coach, it must do a few things differently than it did last offseason. That includes finding a head coach who is more in tune with today's National Football League and finding a head coach who is offensive minded.

The Raiders ' next head coach needs many things in addition to that, which has led to Las Vegas' front office spreading a wide net. The Raiders have already interviewed or requested interviews with over 10 coaches, many of whom would be head coaches for the first time.

Gannon's Thoughts

One of the Raiders ' most successful quarterbacks in franchise history, and one of the last two Raiders quarterbacks to appear in a playoff game, Rich Gannon, recently shared his thoughts on Las Vegas' coaching search on the Up and Adams Show.

“I’ve got a lot of people that some people say Jon Gruden, I don’t think that’s going to happen; Mike McCarthy, I don’t think that’ll happen. I mean, there’s a lot of young coordinators, there’s a lot of young coaches that they’re going to bring in. I think this is going to surprise some people; I think you put that [Raiders head coaches interviewed list] up there, it very well could be somebody that’s not on that list," Gannon said.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady will continue to lead the Raiders' search. Spytek must do things differently this time around, as he now has a season under his belt. This coaching search gives Spytek a chance to find a coach he can work with more effectively than he did with Pete Carroll and his coaching staff. Spytek recently spoke about their relationship.

"I wouldn't say that we were operating on different timelines, and I've also never been in a relationship where we both agree all the time. Anything that we didn't always agree on, we talked about,” Spytek said.

“I had a great relationship – he was always in my office, I was always in his office, we collectively sat in the space together until we felt like we could make the best decision in the Raiders. And we didn't obviously get everything right."

Spytek took responsibility for his relationship with the team's head coach. Still, the second-year general manager is a believer in constructive tension.

“And again, put the responsibility on me. I've got to do a better job on that standpoint. But Coach and I had a great relationship, from my perspective, and because we didn't agree all the time, had nothing to do with – I don't know actually a great relationship where everybody agrees all the time. I think that would actually be counterproductive," Spytek said.

