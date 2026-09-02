Players Who Changed Raiders' Initial Evaluation During Training Camp

The 53-man rosters are set for the Las Vegas Raiders and 31 other teams across the NFL. The focus shifts to Week 1, when the Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins in a battle between two programs in the middle of their respective rebuilds.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, roughly 60 players spent time learning, growing, and developing their skill sets under head coach Klint Kubiak and his staff, attempting to prove to the Raiders' brass, general manager John Spytek, and assistant general manager Brian Stark that they belong on the 53-man roster.

Spytek Praises Training Camp Standout

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some players were lucky; others weren't. Spytek and Stark have spent unholy hours watching tape, evaluating the roster, and looking for ways to improve or help their staff and players grow their craft. One player that the Raiders got a great look at was edge rusher Patrick Johnson, who was in a battle for the final pass-rusher spot with undrafted rookie Cian Slone.

Johnson, who snuck onto the 53-man roster following impressive preseason performances, earned respect and props from Spytek, who said that on the eve of training camp, he signed the sixth-year player, crediting his pro department for getting things in place to bring Johnson into the fold.

"I'll give some respect and some props to Patrick Johnson," Spytek said. "This is a guy that we signed on the eve of training camp, like, literally the eve of training camp, and credit to our pro department for setting up that workout and bringing quality guys in like him. And we had followed Patrick for many years with his career in Philadelphia and respected the kind of player and teammate and special teams player he is."

"But every day he showed up and worked, and he got better and better. And you go to the last preseason game against the 49ers, and it's a make-or-break game for a lot of guys, and who makes the first tackle on the first kickoff is Patrick Johnson."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stark's Most Impressive Player May Become Key Piece

Assistant GM Stark had a different player evaluation in mind. Last year, as a rookie fourth-round pick, Tonka Hemingway made flashes but largely struggled, despite finishing the year with four sacks.

Some may have thought it was a tease, but Hemingway had one of the best camps of anyone this summer and established himself as a starter for the upcoming season. Going from one of the rawest players on the team to an immediate contributor in his second year is an impressive jump for a Day 3 draft selection.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it may not have fully changed his impression, Stark was most impressed by Hemingway and noted how he became a player who matched or even exceeded expectations heading into the season.

"A player that we drafted last year, a tireless worker, very committed— had an excellent offseason and has worked himself into a spot where he's got a chance to start," Stark told reporters on Tuesday. "And he shows it every day; just like Spy [John Spytek] said, he shows up and earns it every day, and he continued that all offseason."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So, I think Tonka is a good example of someone who kind of matched every expectation you kind of had for him and exceeded some."

Johnson and Hemingway are expected to make respective impacts on either defense or special teams. Two young players navigating the NFL have a chance to emerge as key contributors for the Raiders on a roster in the midst of a rebuild. Should the two perform well, they may be able to see the rebuild through as important players of the franchise.