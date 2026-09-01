5 Things I'm Excited About for 2026 Raiders Season

The Las Vegas Raiders play their first game of the regular season in 12 days when they host the Miami Dolphins for their home opener at Allegiant Stadium. This year feels different compared to past seasons of hardship and multiple 10-plus-loss campaigns.

This year will be classified as a rebuilding season , no matter the results. The NFL is an unpredictable world, and the Raiders, even with slim chances, could shock the world with a great season. However, there is still a lot of work to do to achieve the year they strive for every season.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That won't stop me from being excited about some aspects of the organization this season. There are some obvious items that Raider Nation will be hyped for, but other things may not be at the forefront I'm looking forward to. Here are five things I'm excited to watch with the Raiders this season.

The Debut of Fernando Mendoza

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether it is a month, three months, or the final three games of the regular season, the No. 1 overall draft pick from the 2026 NFL Draft will make his debut with Las Vegas at some point this season. The talented signal-caller took abundant snaps during the preseason and showcased his potential, but also showed why he still needs time before he steps onto the field. Mendoza is the franchise's future, and when he walks onto the gridiron as a starter, it will be a surreal feeling for Raiders fans.

Klint Kubiak's Offense

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Raiders hired former Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their head coach, they knew what they were getting: a coach who has the offensive system to get the best out of their players and where fullbacks truly matter. That last part was more of a joke, but the offense itself could be something Las Vegas hasn't seen in some time.

There will be more creativity, an emphasis on the run game, wide-zone concepts, larger platforms for the quarterback, manufactured explosives in the passing game, and versatility across the board. The Raiders' offense is about to take a big step forward after being the worst in football a year ago.

Rob Leonard's Multiple, Mike Macdonald-Like Defense

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonard was once an assistant coach under Macdonald when he was the defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens. Considering the Seahawks are now one of the top defensive teams in the sport, Leonard will likely add some flair to his own unit.

I'm excited to see these three players in Leonard's defense: linebacker Quay Walker, rookie defensive back Treydan Stukes , and veteran safety Jeremy Chinn. The trio may become the most impactful defenders outside of Maxx Crosby thanks to their versatility, athleticism, and football IQ.

A Young Roster Itching To Bloom

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) prepares to enter the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For better or worse, the Raiders are a young team. I don't have an exact estimate of their ranking among the youngest teams in the NFL by age, but they should be down there with the youngest. Many rookies will see the field at some point this season, while the second-year players find larger roles on either side of the ball.

This youth movement is led by tight end Brock Bowers, a third-year player arguably the best at his position. The Raiders, thanks to general manager John Spytek and Kubiak, seem to be on the right path to building a sustainable roster for years to come.

An Explosive Run Game

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After having the worst rushing offense in football, Las Vegas has flipped the script with a more fortified offensive line and a running back room with serious talent. Ashton Jeanty is the lead rusher, though the second-year running back is dealing with an injury. That means rookie Mike Washington Jr., with his powerful running style, and scatback Dylan Laube comprise the backfield for the first couple of weeks.

Kubiak's zone-blocking concepts and offensive philosophy will allow all three players to play substantial roles in the offense. It would come as no surprise if we saw the Raiders go from worst to a top-10 rushing attack in 2026.