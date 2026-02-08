Post-Super Bowl Period Will Be Critical For Raiders, Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders have headlined most of the offseason storylines. The latest one sees is about star defensive end Maxx Crosby wanting out of Las Vegas. Which Crosby once again put to rest after it did not come from him.

This is not the first time Crosby has had to shut down trade talks and rumors that he wants out of Las Vegas and wants to join another team. Crosby is focused on improving each offseason, and that is where he is putting all his effort.

Outside of the building and around the NFL, this is going to be talked about all offseason long, no matter what. And there could be more about Crosby and the Raiders that no one really knows about.

The things that we do know are that the Raiders have been struggling for most of Crosby's NFL career. It is also true that Crosby wants to be part of the solution, and he wants to win with the Raiders, and he has made it clear since these rumors came out once again.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When you think about the Raiders, the first name, player that comes to mind is Crosby . He is what being a Raider is all about. He is already a Raider legend in many people's eyes, and he will continue to get better each season. He is one of one, and the Raiders are blessed with having a player and leader like Crosby.

Insider says Raiders loyalty to Crosby will be tested

"Edge rusher Maxx Crosby's future in Las Vegas was a hot topic this week in San Francisco. He has been busy rehabbing his injured knee that required postseason surgery, and he plans to be ready for the early portion of the offseason program," said Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (left) and wife Rachel Washburn attend the game between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Crosby hasn't talked to the team since the season, so there hasn't been an offseason trade request or talks of any sort. He's close with owner Mark Davis; expect Crosby, Davis, general manager John Spytek and incoming coach Klint Kubiak to huddle up at some point."

"What has been made clear to me: Crosby wants to be a part of a winner. That's the priority. Whether and how that's conveyed is still unclear. He has been fiercely loyal to Las Vegas. That loyalty will be tested more than ever in the coming weeks."

Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) greets fans before the game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The reality is the Raiders are still far away from significant winning, and the trade interest in Crosby is incredibly robust. In fact, I believe more than a dozen teams, possibly up to 20, will at least inquire with levels of serious intent. And there are some natural would-be contenders, including the Bills, Lions, 49ers, Cowboys and Ravens."

