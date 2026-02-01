Potential Raiders' Pick Fernando Mendoza Announces Critical Decision

The Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Fernando Mendoza appear to be destined to happen in just a few short months. However, several steps must occur before the NFL Draft. Las Vegas' front office traveled to Florida to watch Mendoza in the National Championship.

After Mendoza led his team to the championship and an undefeated season, the Raiders' primary focus moving forward is likely on Mendoza and which players to add to the roster to help him.

Raiders Set to Get Another Look

Las Vegas has the No. 1 pick in hand and a clear choice in Mendoza or trading the pick. Although the Raiders have seen more than enough to be confident in picking Mendoza, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner recently announced that the Raiders, and others, will get an even better look at him.

“I think that the Combine and IU Pro Day, I just want to first say that the Senior Bowls, the East West Shrine, and the Senior Bowl, I really appreciate them inviting me to participate,” Mendoza said. “And it was a decision that was discussed with advisors, saying, ‘Hey, we were to play a lot of football and just switch to a quick turnaround, especially with the body of the 16 games," Mendoza said.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, Mendoza noted that he plans to attend the NFL Combine and Indiana's Pro Day. It is unclear how much of a workload Mendoza will have at those two events. Still, Mendoza has announced another critical step that stands between him and the Raiders.

Las Vegas seems to have a relatively difficult decision ahead of it with the No. 1 pick. Aside from a top-tier offer for the No. 1 pick, the Raiders should make that easy decision and solidify the most important position on the field.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“But I look forward to attending the Combine and look forward to participating in the IU Pro Day. And I don’t want to give exact specifics or commitments for either, but I look forward to the Combine because I’ve always watched it on TV growing up, being a big NFL network junkie, just sitting on the couch and watching those highlights and watching the reruns of the Combine," Mendoza said.

"The National Championship was, but kind of like a last hurrah with the IU teammates at the IU Pro Day. And it’s going to be great to see him again after what’s going to feel like an eternity. But it’s only a two-month period because I believe the Pro Day is late March, early April.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

