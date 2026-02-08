Potential Trade Candidates Who Should Be on Raiders Radar

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that's looking to improve next season, even if it isn't a massive turnaround. All of the moves they've made so far indicate they're preparing for the future, a future where their roster peaks at the right time and they're ready to make a run.

Klint Kubiak's hiring suggests that they want an offense that balances both the run and the pass, and they have the pieces in place to make that happen, such as Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers . Not to mention, the first overall pick, which they can use to select any player they want. With that being said, should Kubiak consider making some impact trades in his first year as their head coach?

Buying Low on a Young QB Prospect

Quarterback is one of the biggest needs for the Raiders next season, and with them holding the first overall pick, it's assumed that they'll use it to draft Fernando Mendoza and have him be their franchise quarterback. However, there's a growing sentiment around Mendoza in Raider Nation, wondering if he's truly worth being the first overall pick.

The only way Mendoza isn't a Raider next season is if they fall out of love with him in the interview and combine process, or a team approaches them with a trade package they can't refuse. This potential trade assumes the latter, with the Minnesota Vikings trading them a future first-round pick, multiple late-round picks, and young quarterback J.J. McCarthy in exchange for the first overall pick.

McCarthy's time in the NFL hasn't been kind to him, but that may work to the Raiders' benefit. Despite how much he's been criticized for his mistakes with the Vikings, people often forget he's only 23 and essentially still a rookie quarterback.

If there's any head coach who's going to maximize McCarthy's talent, it's going to be Kubiak. Committing to him as your franchise quarterback may be a tough pill to swallow for Raider Nation at first, but the Raiders aren't trying to make the playoffs like the Vikings are. Las Vegas can be a place for him to rehabilitate and grow under one of the league's brightest offensive minds.

Finding a True WR1

If you wanna talk about a player that the NFL and your own team have given up on despite his young age, look no further than Keon Coleman and the Buffalo Bills. In his two years, he hasn't lived up to where he was taken in the draft, and he's looked at as one of the biggest receiver busts in recent memory.

The Bills' front office has made it clear they don't want Coleman on their team, which presents the opportunity for the Raiders to take advantage of a young player not performing on a team with playoff aspirations. McCarthy and Coleman were two of the biggest jokes to come out of the 2025 season, but Coleman could do more than eat cookies for the Raiders.

One of the most consistent aspects of Coleman's game is that he's a relatively safe target in the red zone, with him catching four touchdowns in both of his seasons with the Bills. The Raiders' receiving room is lacking a lot, and adding a talent like Coleman when his stock is at an all-time low could be the move they need to make in order for them to start to establish a plus passing attack.

It's not an encouraging sign that the Bills' receiver room also isn't anything crazy, and he still wasn't getting much playing time or production. However, he'd get a fresh start in Las Vegas and no competition for the top spot in their receiving room. A change of scenery might be what he needs, and the Raiders could get him for as low as a few third-round picks and maybe a second.

Banking on Potential

Finally, Emmanuel Forbes Jr. is an interesting young cornerback prospect the Raiders should be looking at. He's revived his career with the Los Angeles Rams, and if he continues down the path he's on, he would be extremely beneficial to the Raiders and their defense.

This would probably be the hardest trade to pull off, considering the Rams want to compete, and Forbes Jr. helps them do that. A first-round pick is too rash, but a second, paired with third or fourth rounders, could make them change their minds.

