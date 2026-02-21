Predicting the Raiders' Decision on Vital Eric Stokes Decision

The Las Vegas Raiders have money to spend. They should spend it. Wisely, and responsibly, of course.

Big Spenders

The Raiders have several holes on their roster. However, few are more pressing than their need at the cornerback positions. Las Vegas needs to add multiple cornerbacks. That is aside from what they decide to do with what was their top cornerback last season.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports believes Las Vegas has one of the top pending free agents on their roster. Veteran cornerback Eric Stokes proved his worth last season. Even with Stokes, Las Vegas needs significant help at cornerback. With money to spend, the Raiders would be wise to re-sign him.

"Stokes, 26, was a first-round pick of the Packers who never worked out in Green Bay, inconsistent and oft-injured. But he got a fresh start in Las Vegas on a one-year, $4 million prove-it deal and started 16 games, playing well enough to be ranked as the No. 19 corner by Pro Football Focus' grading," Auman said.

"The Raiders have the second-most available cap space, so it's hard to imagine them letting their best defensive back go, though it'll likely cost them double what it did a year ago."

Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted earlier this offseason just how far Las Vegas has to go to turn things around. Luckily, they have enough resources to make legitimate progress on their roster this summer.

“Obviously, we didn't win enough games early in the year. Sometimes I go back to the [Chicago] Bears game, where we're 1-2, and they're 2-1 and we turned it over four times, we got a kick blocked, and we really had that game one about three or four different times, and it's kind of been my experience where that kind of win can propel you or that one can kind of sink you,” Spytek said.

“I think we all know how the season went after that. We got a couple of our guys hurt that that were big blows to us, but listen those are just excuses. I mean, we just didn't perform well enough. We didn't play well enough. We didn't do the right things consistent enough to win games. You are what you are. We're 3-14, and we've got a lot of work to do."

Spytek is correct. Las Vegas' front office has plenty of work to do on what is currently one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. There are few positions on the Raiders where this is truer than at cornerback. Letting Stokes go would only add to an already long list of things to do.

