Predicting Every Raiders' Primetime Game and Opponent

If a team that has not only struggled in primetime games but also entered the 2026 season with many new parts across the board was not concerned about playing in primetime, you could not blame them. Since the 2020 season, the Las Vegas Raiders are 6-14 in primetime games.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prime Time Raiders

Still, the Raiders are the Raiders, and they are likely to get at least one prime-time game this upcoming season. That may not have been the case because of how last season went, but Las Vegas made too many changes this offseason and added the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

One prime-time game seems inevitable for the Raiders this season.

Sep 24, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall ivew of helmets at the line of scrimmage as Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) snaps the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Predicting Raiders' Potential Prime-Time Opponents

Some of this can be figured out by process of elimination, as the league usually does not like putting bad games on prime-time. So, the Raiders are unlikely to face the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, or the New York Jets on primetime this upcoming season.

Las Vegas is also unlikely to face the Miami Dolphins. If they were to be scheduled against any of those teams in prime time, it would likely be a Thursday night game rather than a Monday night game, for obvious reasons.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders would be unlikely to face any of the aforementioned teams in prime time because the matchup would likely not garner the kind of attention the league wants for its prime-time games. However, other teams on the schedule could be eliminated from facing the Raiders in prime time.

On one hand, it seems unlikely that the Raiders would face the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, or Los Angeles in prime time this upcoming season, as those would be mismatches. On the other hand, those superior teams could carry the Raiders rating-wise.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

When going through Las Vegas' list of opponents this season to find teams they are most likely to play in a prime-time game, it may be simpler than it seems. Most of the Raiders' opponents are clearly better than them, or are not good teams, which would lead to hesitation from the schedule makers.

Yet, at this point in the offseason, no one really knows what each team will be. All of these factors make it likely that, if the Raiders were to get a prime-time game this season, it would be against one of their AFC West foes. It is a fair assumption for many reasons.

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) makes an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Last season, two of their three prime-time games were against AFC West opponents. If they were to get primetime games again this season, inside the division is the place to start. The same goes for the Raiders' rebuild. If they hope to bounce back, establishing themselves in the AFC West is a start.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek knows the Raiders must continue adding as much talent as possible to their roster this offseason and moving forward. Las Vegas has struggled within the division for much of the past three seasons. Additional talent should help things as well.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do,” Spytek said.

“He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that can bring this offense to life."