Raiders' Young Core Will Need To Show Eventual Results

A lot of turnover is never a good thing for an NFL team. Both on and off the field, that is something that they never want to have or see. For the Raiders organization, that has been the case for many years, especially since they moved to Las Vegas.

It has not been easy for this football team, which is why they created more opportunities this offseason. It was another offseason of getting a new head coach and a new quarterback. We have seen and heard it before.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Are Getting It Right

This team, the Silver and Black, had a different approach and one that got them results in the offseason that we have not seen in a long time. It was not the same offseason we have seen for ages, where things were rushed because they just wanted to get it done. It was not one with Raiders owner Mark Davis making the head coaching hire all by himself. It was not one where things were not well from top to bottom, and no football people were in the building.

This rebuild started with having a good general manager, John Spytek , in the building. It is a rebuild with minority owner Tom Brady having input on the decisions that will get the Raiders moving in the right direction. It all started with the Raiders being patient with the head coaching hire. They wanted Klint Kubiak to win a Super Bowl before hiring him. The most important thing about that process was that Kubiak chose to come to Las Vegas to be part of it.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Personnel Can Get the Job Done

Then came getting the right personnel, both on the coaching staff and in terms of how they wanted to build this roster. Kubiak did a great job with the coaching staff. Getting coaches with great football backgrounds who have shown results during their personal coaching careers. They got key free agents to sign with them as well. Then the 2026 NFL Draft was a homerun for the dark side.

This organization has the right players right now and a young core who will come in ready to get this thing rolling next season and have success in the future. At the end of the day, we will have to see the results. It all starts with developing these rookies and young players . But the feel is different when they finally got it right.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images