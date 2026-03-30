Prioritizing Nose Tackle Is a Must for the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak announced last month that the team would move to a 3-4 base defense ahead of the 2026 season.

For those unfamiliar with what that looks like, a 3-4 defense features three down defensive linemen and four linebackers -- two often as outside linebackers who line up on the edge. The scheme allows for more versatility defending the run and pass.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have some of the personnel to run this defense, even if teams don't play in base as often as they used to. The coaching staff made the decision to switch with the players in mind.

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But there's one element missing when it comes to building the perfect 3-4 defense: a nose tackle. Also referred to as a 0-tech defensive tackle, the Raiders need a big body in the middle of the defense.

Here's why.

Adding a nose tackle to the Raiders' defense

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With only three down defensive linemen, having a big body to eat up blocks and stop the run up the middle benefits the entire defense. The Raiders should add someone who can take on those blocks, allowing Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean to fit the run and make tackles for loss.

Las Vegas will face plenty of impressive rushing attacks, including Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III, who the team will see twice a year. Limiting him will be key for the Raiders to defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) speaks in a press conference after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders chose not to sign a nose tackle in the free agency window, signaling that they might be willing to do so during the 2026 NFL Draft. Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard should have his eye on the nose tackles in this draft class, of which there are many.

That could include Florida's Caleb Banks, who has the talent of a first-round pick, but a broken foot may cause him to drop, allowing the Raiders to snag him with the No. 36 overall selection. Banks is 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with supreme athleticism, making him a prime nose tackle prospect.

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) celebrates with the ball after a fumble recovery against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Raiders may also opt to allow JJ Pegues a chance to earn that spot, even if they draft someone early. Pegues didn't play much last season, but the former sixth-round pick has the profile and skill to earn a starting role.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears running back d'Andre Swift (4) is pressed by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Las Vegas is close to having a much more competitive defense, but adding a behemoth in the middle of the defensive line would take things to another level. It would be surprising to see the team prioritize that position early in this year's draft.