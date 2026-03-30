Prioritizing Nose Tackle Is a Must for the Raiders
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Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak announced last month that the team would move to a 3-4 base defense ahead of the 2026 season.
For those unfamiliar with what that looks like, a 3-4 defense features three down defensive linemen and four linebackers -- two often as outside linebackers who line up on the edge. The scheme allows for more versatility defending the run and pass.
The Raiders have some of the personnel to run this defense, even if teams don't play in base as often as they used to. The coaching staff made the decision to switch with the players in mind.
But there's one element missing when it comes to building the perfect 3-4 defense: a nose tackle. Also referred to as a 0-tech defensive tackle, the Raiders need a big body in the middle of the defense.
Here's why.
Adding a nose tackle to the Raiders' defense
With only three down defensive linemen, having a big body to eat up blocks and stop the run up the middle benefits the entire defense. The Raiders should add someone who can take on those blocks, allowing Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean to fit the run and make tackles for loss.
Las Vegas will face plenty of impressive rushing attacks, including Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III, who the team will see twice a year. Limiting him will be key for the Raiders to defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Raiders chose not to sign a nose tackle in the free agency window, signaling that they might be willing to do so during the 2026 NFL Draft. Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard should have his eye on the nose tackles in this draft class, of which there are many.
That could include Florida's Caleb Banks, who has the talent of a first-round pick, but a broken foot may cause him to drop, allowing the Raiders to snag him with the No. 36 overall selection. Banks is 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with supreme athleticism, making him a prime nose tackle prospect.
The Raiders may also opt to allow JJ Pegues a chance to earn that spot, even if they draft someone early. Pegues didn't play much last season, but the former sixth-round pick has the profile and skill to earn a starting role.
Las Vegas is close to having a much more competitive defense, but adding a behemoth in the middle of the defensive line would take things to another level. It would be surprising to see the team prioritize that position early in this year's draft.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3